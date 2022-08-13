The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

The NCLAT has set aside a petition and upheld a 2017 Competition Commission of India order that dismissed a complaint of predatory pricing against WhatsApp. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal said no doubt that WhatsApp has a "dominant position" but the instant messaging service had not "abused its dominant position" based on inputs provided by the appellant the NGO Fight for Transparency Society.

Samsung recently concluded its latest Galaxy Unpacked event where it showcased new foldable smartphones and more. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 series were among the latest entrants to the company’s portfolio. Here are all the Galaxy Unpacked Highlights.

Telecommunications services firm Bharti Airtel announced on August 11 that its music streaming app Wynk Music had launched the Wynk Studio to help artistes launch and monetise their music on multiple platforms. The company said in a statement, “Wynk Studio is Airtel’s leap towards accelerating the music ecosystem in India."

A former Google engineer and privacy researcher, Felix Krause, said that Meta could track anything its users do on iOS, by taking advantage of a loophole in Apple security. He said that the iOS versions of Facebook and Instagram, take users who click on links in the apps to an "in-app browser" and not the user's browser of choice like Safari or Firefox. This allows Meta to inject code into their apps, so when a user clicks on a link and is taken to the in-app browser, the company can then monitor their activity around the web.

The global chip crunch is squeezing the life out of graphics cards business, and demand forecasts are rapidly crashing. The world's biggest manufacturers of graphics cards—AMD and Nvidia, along with Intel—have revised their annual revenue projections as demand continues to remain lifeless.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov posted his thoughts on the latest update for the iOS version of Telegram being stuck in an "obscure review process". Durov said the new update would "revolutionize how people express themselves in messaging" but it has been stuck in Apple's review process for apps for over two weeks "without any explanation or feedback provided by Apple".