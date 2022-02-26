The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

All the big news from the world of technology this week

Xiaomi claims that its new budget smartphone sets the bar in its price segment with the specs on offer. So, is the Redmi Note 11S the best smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India? After using the budget smartphone for four days, here is our Redmi Note 11S review.

Zombies are a cornerstone of modern entertainment. From George Romero's Night of the Living Dead to books, games, and everything in between, they have managed to spread their festering presence across media. You could argue that the concept is stale, with nearly every scenario possible explored ad nauseaum. To make your voice heard over the lumbering groans, you need to do something unique for your vision to stand out, and that's exactly what Techland did with Dying Light in 2015. The unique parkour system took elements from games like Mirror's Edge and then mashed them with zombies, making it feel fresh. The game also had a day/night cycle, with more powerful foes to face at night. It took a while, with development road bumps and delays but the sequel Dying Light 2: Stay Human is here. How does it measure up to the original? And, is it still fun to dropkick the undead in their face?

OnePlus recently dropped a new addition to its Nord lineup in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is the latest 5G smartphone to join the ranks of the Nord series. The Nord CE 2 debuts in the under-Rs 25,000 segment, bringing solid upgrades over its predecessor at a slightly higher cost. As things stand, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a far cry from the OnePlus 9 series. In fact, it is a step down from the OnePlus Nord 2. However, it is also one of the most affordable OnePlus smartphones to debut in India. So, let’s find out just how much has changed and is it for the better or worse in our OnePlus Nord CE 2 review.

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature to improve the user’s voice call experience in the app. A new WhatsApp beta update has revealed the upcoming feature that will introduce a new interface during voice calls.

There is a new entrant in the flagship smartphone space. And it is one from iQOO, the Vivo sub-brand that launched the iQOO 7 Legend as its flagship killer smartphone in India. In its quest to get a bigger play in the second-largest smartphone market in the world, the company is launching three flagship smartphones in India—the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro and the iQOO 9 SE. Out of the three, the company sent us its top-tier flagship, the iQOO 9 Pro. The iQOO 9 Pro packs a lot of firepower under the hood. It also gets a best-in-the-class camera setup and a premium design. The flagship segment is no longer limited to two or three options, as several smartphone companies have been launching their premium offerings in India. But is the iQOO 9 Pro good enough to make its way in the premium segment in India? After using the device for more than a week, here is our iQOO 9 Pro review.