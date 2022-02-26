English
    The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

    We test the Redmi Note 11S, play through Dying Light 2's campaign, check if OnePlus Nord CE 2 is worth the fuss, give you the lowdown on WhatsApp's update, find out if the iQOO 9 Pro is cut out for the premium segment and tell you why you should be wary of Electron Bot

    Moneycontrol News
    February 26, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
    All the big news from the world of technology this week

    Redmi Note 11S is the third Redmi Note 11 series smartphone launched in India. Xiaomi claims that its new budget smartphone sets the bar in its price segment with the specs on offer. So, is the Redmi Note 11S the best smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India? After using the budget smartphone for four days, here is our Redmi Note 11S review. Xiaomi claims that its new budget smartphone sets the bar in its price segment with the specs on offer. So, is the Redmi Note 11S the best smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India? After using the budget smartphone for four days, here is our Redmi Note 11S review.

    Zombies are a cornerstone of modern entertainment. From George Romero's Night of the Living Dead to books, games, and everything in between, they have managed to spread their festering corpses over a wide spectrum of media. You could argue that the concept is stale at this point, with nearly every scenario possible explored ad-nauseum. To make your voice heard over the lumbering groans, you need to do something unique for your vision to stand out, and that's exactly what Techland did with Dying Light in 2015. The unique parkour system took elements from games like Mirror's Edge and then mashed them together with zombies, making it feel fresh. The game also had a day/night cycle with more powerful foes for you to face at night. It took a while, with development road bumps and delays, but we finally have the sequel Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Does it hold up to the original? and more importantly, is it still fun to dropkick the undead in their face? Zombies are a cornerstone of modern entertainment. From George Romero's Night of the Living Dead to books, games, and everything in between, they have managed to spread their festering presence across media. You could argue that the concept is stale, with nearly every scenario possible explored ad nauseaum. To make your voice heard over the lumbering groans, you need to do something unique for your vision to stand out, and that's exactly what Techland did with Dying Light in 2015. The unique parkour system took elements from games like Mirror's Edge and then mashed them with zombies, making it feel fresh. The game also had a day/night cycle, with more powerful foes to face at night. It took a while, with development road bumps and delays but the sequel Dying Light 2: Stay Human is here. How does it measure up to the original? And, is it still fun to dropkick the undead in their face?

    OnePlus recently dropped a new addition to its Nord lineup in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is the latest 5G smartphone to join the ranks of the Nord series. The Nord CE 2 debuts in India’s under Rs 25,000 segment, bringing solid upgrades over its predecessor at a slightly higher cost. As things stand, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a far cry from the OnePlus 9 series, in fact, it is a step down from the OnePlus Nord 2. However, it is also one of the most affordable OnePlus smartphones to debut in India. So, let’s find out just how much has changed and is it for the better or worst in our OnePlus Nord CE 2 review. OnePlus recently dropped a new addition to its Nord lineup in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is the latest 5G smartphone to join the ranks of the Nord series. The Nord CE 2 debuts in the under-Rs 25,000 segment, bringing solid upgrades over its predecessor at a slightly higher cost. As things stand, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a far cry from the OnePlus 9 series. In fact, it is a step down from the OnePlus Nord 2. However, it is also one of the most affordable OnePlus smartphones to debut in India. So, let’s find out just how much has changed and is it for the better or worse in our OnePlus Nord CE 2 review.

    Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, is working on a new feature that focuses on improving the user’s voice call experience in the app. A new WhatsApp beta update has revealed the upcoming feature that will introduce a new interface during voice calls. Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature to improve the user’s voice call experience in the app. A new WhatsApp beta update has revealed the upcoming feature that will introduce a new interface during voice calls.

    There is a new entrant in the flagship smartphone space. And it is one from iQOO, the Vivo sub-brand that launched the iQOO 7 Legend as its flagship killer smartphone in India. In its quest to capture more of the second-largest smartphone market in the world, the company is taking a massive jump by launching not one but three flagship smartphones in India - the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro and the iQOO 9 SE. Out of the three smartphones, the company sent us its top-tier flagship, the iQOO 9 Pro. The iQOO 9 Pro packs a lot of firepower under the hood. It also gets a flagship camera setup, best-in-class camera setup and a premium design. The flagship segment is no longer limited to two or three options as several smartphone companies have been launching their premium offerings in India year on year. The question here is, is the iQOO 9 Pro capable enough to make its way in the premium segment of the world’s second-largest smartphone market? After using the device for more than a week, here is our iQOO 9 Pro review. There is a new entrant in the flagship smartphone space. And it is one from iQOO, the Vivo sub-brand that launched the iQOO 7 Legend as its flagship killer smartphone in India. In its quest to get a bigger play in the second-largest smartphone market in the world, the company is launching three flagship smartphones in India—the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro and the iQOO 9 SE. Out of the three, the company sent us its top-tier flagship, the iQOO 9 Pro. The iQOO 9 Pro packs a lot of firepower under the hood. It also gets a best-in-the-class camera setup and a premium design. The flagship segment is no longer limited to two or three options, as several smartphone companies have been launching their premium offerings in India. But is the iQOO 9 Pro good enough to make its way in the premium segment in India? After using the device for more than a week, here is our iQOO 9 Pro review.

    Close

    A new strain of malware called Electron Bot, has already infected more than 5,000 machines worldwide. Once it takes over a victim's system, it can control their social media accounts on services such as Facebook and SoundCloud. It is capable of registering new accounts, log in with your credentials, share posts, and even comment on and like other posts. A new strain of malware called Electron Bot has infected more than 5,000 machines worldwide. Once it takes over a system, it can control the user's social media accounts on services such as Facebook and SoundCloud. It is capable of registering new accounts, log in with your credentials, share posts, and even comment on other posts.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dying Light 2 #Electron Bot #iQOO #OnePlus #Redmi #WhatsApp
    first published: Feb 26, 2022 11:38 am

