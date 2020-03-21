The Tech Weekender: Smartphone shipments drop by 37mn, Nokia's first 5G phone and PS5 & Xbox Series X announcements

A couple of days ago, Google decided to cancel its biggest annual developer conference amid concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak. However, the search giant only cancelled the physical I/O event, scheduled to take place in California in May, with plans to host it online instead. Now, we have confirmation that there won't be an online version of Google I/O 2020. Instead, the company will share updates, developments and new products and services through its blogs and community forums. Since the announcement to cancel the physical event, the COVID-19 epidemic turned into a global pandemic. Google said in a statement on the I/O website that it is concerned for the health and safety of its developer, employees and the local communities. Additionally, there is a "shelter in place" order by the California, Bay Area counties.