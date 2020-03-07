The Tech Weekender: Oppo announces flagship Find X2 series, Realme 6 series arrives in India, Google I/O cancelled and more

Here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending March 7. Carlsen Martin 1/7 Oppo’s unveiled two new phones under its “Find” name for the first time since 2018. The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro arrived as the company’s most premium offerings with all the makings of top tier flagships. The Oppo Find X2 series offers flagship-grade specs including a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, 65W super-fast charging, Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, and a very-capable triple-camera setup. However, the Oppo Find X2 Pro takes it one step further, with an IP rating, an even better camera setup with an improved 48-megapixel ultrawide lens and periscope camera and the largest X-axis motor of any Android phone to significantly improve haptics. The Oppo Find X2 is priced at €999 (Approx. Rs 83,350), while the Oppo Find X2 Pro will be available for €1,199 (Approx. Rs 1,00,000). 2/7 The successor to the Realme 5 series arrived in India this week. The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro debuted as worthy successors to Realme 5 series, however, with a little twist. At the launch event, Realme announced that the Realme 6 would succeed the Realme 5 Pro and Realme 6 Pro succeeds the Realme X. Both smartphones arrive with 64-megapixel quad-camera setups, 90Hz IPS LCD screens, 30W super-fast charging and a premium design. The Realme 6 Pro also became the first smartphone to pack the Snapdragon 720G chipset, while the Realme 6’s MediaTek G90T SoC is faster than its “Pro” counterpart. Moreover, the Realme 6 Pro features a dual front camera setup. The Realme 6 starts from Rs 12,999, while the Realme 6 Pro is priced from Rs 16,999. Realme also announced its first fitness band alongside the Realme 6 series. 3/7 After Facebook cancelled its F8 developer conference, Google announced that it would be scrapping its I/O developer conference in Mountain View for 2020. Google said in a statement, “Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre.” Google uses I/O as a platform to announce its biggest news of the year. Google I/O is the most recent flagship event to be cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns – last week, the Game Developer Conference was postponed, and it is less than a month since the Mobile World Congress got the axe. But it isn’t just Google; last week the County of Santa Clara, California recommended that all mass event gatherings be cancelled. Several tech giants operating in the area including Apple, Netflix, Tesla and several others will be affected. 4/7 Last week, Google reportedly submitted paperwork with the US Government to allow Huawei to regain credentials as an Android partner, which would effectively see Google’s Mobile Services return to Huawei devices. However, Huawei isn’t waiting in the wings for the Trump administration to decide its future. Yesterday, the Chinese tech giant announced its plans to lure developers into making app and software for its AppGallery. Under the company’s new plan, app and game developers could potentially get almost all of the earnings from their software. This policy applies for the first 24 months for developers who join by June 2020. Non-gaming app developers will get 100-percent of the revenue generated by their app or software for the first 12 months. Gaming app developers will get 85-percent of the revenue generated for the first year. In the second year, developers can expect 85-percent of revenue generated by their games and apps, 90-percent in the case of educations apps. After the first two years, developers will receive the standard 70-percent of revenue. 5/7 After what seemed like a never-ending wait, WhatsApp finally launched its Dark Mode feature for all iPhone and Android users. Dark mode on WhatsApp has been in the testing phase for about a year now. To get the new feature users will have to download the latest update for WhatsApp Messenger from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. WhatsApp dark mode swaps black for a dark grey background. Android 10 and iOS 13 users can access WhatsApp Dark Mode by enabling dark mode in their system settings. Dark mode changes the theme of the app, which minimizes eye fatigue and helps save battery on AMOLED displays. 6/7 The Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone series was unveiled this week in China. The Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro debut as top-tier gaming smartphones that arrives with a powerful Snapdragon 865 chipset, 90Hz AMOLED display, 65W super-fast charging, a 64-megapixel triple-camera setup, improved cooling, gaming-centric features and a no apologetic gaming design. Additionally, the Pro variant of the Black Shark 3 features a QHD+ 90Hz AMOLED panel and physical air trigger buttons. Lastly, the Black Shark 3 series also features the highest touch sampling rate of any smartphone at 270Hz and a dedicated MEMC chip for interpolating content to 90fps. 7/7 Oppo had a busy week, bringing the Reno3 Pro to India before launching the Find X2 series yesterday. The Oppo Reno3 series arrived in China last year, but the Chinese smartphone gave the Reno3 Pro in India a complete makeover. The Reno3 Pro arrived in India with a different chipset, improved cameras and a premium design. The Reno3 Pro packed a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup as opposed to its Chinese counterpart’s 48-megapixel quad-camera setup. Additionally, the Indian version of the Reno3 Pro got two front cameras, including a 44-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The new Reno3 Pro features a glass body with an aluminium frame, a bright FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 and the latest MediaTek Helio P95 chipset. The Reno3 Pro starts at Rs 29,990 in India. Oppo also unveiled its first smartwatch (Oppo Watch) and its financial services platform (Oppo Kash) alongside the Reno3 Pro. First Published on Mar 7, 2020 06:51 pm