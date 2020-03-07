The Tech Weekender: Oppo announces flagship Find X2 series, Realme 6 series arrives in India, Google I/O cancelled and more

Last week, Google reportedly submitted paperwork with the US Government to allow Huawei to regain credentials as an Android partner, which would effectively see Google’s Mobile Services return to Huawei devices. However, Huawei isn’t waiting in the wings for the Trump administration to decide its future. Yesterday, the Chinese tech giant announced its plans to lure developers into making app and software for its AppGallery. Under the company’s new plan, app and game developers could potentially get almost all of the earnings from their software. This policy applies for the first 24 months for developers who join by June 2020. Non-gaming app developers will get 100-percent of the revenue generated by their app or software for the first 12 months. Gaming app developers will get 85-percent of the revenue generated for the first year. In the second year, developers can expect 85-percent of revenue generated by their games and apps, 90-percent in the case of educations apps. After the first two years, developers will receive the standard 70-percent of revenue.