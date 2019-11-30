The Tech Weekender: Mi's 108-megapixel camera smartphone, Facebook and Twitter users' data exposed and WhatsApp's new features

The smartphone industry saw a minor decline of 0.4 percent between July and September sales year-on-year. The decline in sales is said to have remained weak as consumers become more concerned about getting value for money. In spite of its ban in the US, Huawei was the only smartphone brand to see double-digit growth of 10.7 percent. Samsung maintained its first position during the quarter and saw a growth of 7.8 percent year-on-year. Apple, on the other hand, saw a double-digit year-on-year decline of 10.7 percent in spite of selling over 40.8 million iPhone units, according to the Gartner report.