App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Tech Weekender: Mi's 108-megapixel camera smartphone, Facebook and Twitter users' data exposed and WhatsApp's new features

Presenting to you the third edition of the Tech Weekender, our picks from the biggest developments from the world of tech in the past week (November 25 to November 29).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mi Note 10
1/7

Xiaomi has confirmed the arrival of its 108MP smartphone camera in India. The company's India CEO Manu Kumar Jain confirmed the news without revealing the name or launch date of the 108MP smartphone camera. The 108MP Penta-lens smartphone camera is expected to be launched as Mi Note 10. Xiaomi is also expected to launch the ‘Pro’ variant of the Mi Note 10 as well. Click here for more details on the 108MP Mi Note 10 series.

malicious apps on the Google Play store that breached data of Facebook and Twitter users." >Both Facebook and Twitter recently confirmed data of “hundreds of users” might have been improperly accessed. The data was improperly accessed after accounts were used for logging into Android apps from Google’s Play store. These apps misused permissions of Facebook and Twitter by making use of SDK-laced with malicious code to get unauthorised access to personal information like emails, usernames, and tweets. Twitter said that it hasn't found any evidence of the breach on its iOS app. Click here for more details on the <a href=malicious apps on the Google Play store that breached data of Facebook and Twitter users." title="Both Facebook and Twitter recently confirmed data of “hundreds of users” might have been improperly accessed. The data was improperly accessed after accounts were used for logging into Android apps from Google’s Play store. These apps misused permissions of Facebook and Twitter by making use of SDK-laced with malicious code to get unauthorised access to personal information like emails, usernames, and tweets. Twitter said that it hasn't found any evidence of the breach on its iOS app. Click here for more details on the malicious apps on the Google Play store that breached data of Facebook and Twitter users.">
2/7

Both Facebook and Twitter recently confirmed data of “hundreds of users” might have been improperly accessed. The data was improperly accessed after accounts were used for logging into Android apps from Google’s Play store. These apps misused permissions of Facebook and Twitter by making use of SDK-laced with malicious code to get unauthorised access to personal information like emails, usernames, and tweets. Twitter said that it hasn't found any evidence of the breach on its iOS app. Click here for more details on the malicious apps on the Google Play store that breached data of Facebook and Twitter users.

Micro-blogging site Twitter has released a new feature for Two-Factor Authentication (2FA).
3/7

Micro-blogging site Twitter has released a new feature for Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). The highlight of this feature is that users no longer need a mobile phone number to log into their Twitter accounts. The move comes after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account was hacked in spite of having 2FA. Hackers used SIM swapping to post tweets on Dorsey’s Twitter account via text messages using his mobile number. Click here to know the steps to activate the new 2FA.

WhatsApp may soon release a new feature that will allow users to use their account on multiple devices. The latest beta update reveals that WhatsApp will introduce a new feature called ‘Registration Notifications’ for multiple-device support. The feature would allow users to log in to their WhatsApp account on a different device. When they do so, the app will send a message on the primary device that reads, ‘Recipient’s device list changed. Tap Verify to confirm the new security code’,
4/7

WhatsApp may soon release a new feature that will allow users to use their account on multiple devices. The latest beta update reveals that WhatsApp will introduce a new feature called ‘Registration Notifications’ for multiple-device support. The feature would allow users to log in to their WhatsApp account on a different device. When they do so, the app will send a message on the primary device that reads, ‘Recipient’s device list changed. Tap Verify to confirm the new security code.'  Click here to know how will the feature work.

Mi TV 4X 55-inch
5/7

Xiaomi has expanded its TV portfolio in India with the launch of the Mi TV 4X 2020. The new 55-inch smart TV features a 55-inch 4K HDR 10-bit screen with a 3,840x2,160 resolution. It also comes with Xiaomi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine, which claims to offer balanced saturation, colour, and contrast levels. The latest Mi TV 4X 55-inch also features a 20W speaker with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support.

supports dynamic email. With the new feature, Gmail users will no longer have to leave the app when they tap on a link. Dynamic email allows users to perform tasks like RSVPing an event, replying to a comment, browsing through a catalogue etc. right from Gmail’s inbox. The feature was first introduced for the web earlier this year." >The Gmail app for iOS and Android now <a href=supports dynamic email. With the new feature, Gmail users will no longer have to leave the app when they tap on a link. Dynamic email allows users to perform tasks like RSVPing an event, replying to a comment, browsing through a catalogue etc. right from Gmail’s inbox. The feature was first introduced for the web earlier this year." title="The Gmail app for iOS and Android now supports dynamic email. With the new feature, Gmail users will no longer have to leave the app when they tap on a link. Dynamic email allows users to perform tasks like RSVPing an event, replying to a comment, browsing through a catalogue etc. right from Gmail’s inbox. The feature was first introduced for the web earlier this year.">
6/7

The Gmail app for iOS and Android now supports dynamic email. With the new feature, Gmail users will no longer have to leave the app when they tap on a link. Dynamic email allows users to perform tasks like RSVPing an event, replying to a comment, browsing through a catalogue etc. right from Gmail’s inbox. The feature was first introduced for the web earlier this year.

Gartner report." >The smartphone industry saw a minor decline of 0.4 percent between July and September sales year-on-year. The decline in sales is said to have remained weak as consumers become more concerned about getting value for money. In spite of its ban in the US, Huawei was the only smartphone brand to see double-digit growth of 10.7 percent. Samsung maintained its first position during the quarter and saw a growth of 7.8 percent year-on-year. Apple, on the other hand, saw a double-digit year-on-year decline of 10.7 percent in spite of selling over 40.8 million iPhone units, according to the <a href=Gartner report." title="The smartphone industry saw a minor decline of 0.4 percent between July and September sales year-on-year. The decline in sales is said to have remained weak as consumers become more concerned about getting value for money. In spite of its ban in the US, Huawei was the only smartphone brand to see double-digit growth of 10.7 percent. Samsung maintained its first position during the quarter and saw a growth of 7.8 percent year-on-year. Apple, on the other hand, saw a double-digit year-on-year decline of 10.7 percent in spite of selling over 40.8 million iPhone units, according to the Gartner report.">
7/7

The smartphone industry saw a minor decline of 0.4 percent between July and September sales year-on-year. The decline in sales is said to have remained weak as consumers become more concerned about getting value for money. In spite of its ban in the US, Huawei was the only smartphone brand to see double-digit growth of 10.7 percent. Samsung maintained its first position during the quarter and saw a growth of 7.8 percent year-on-year. Apple, on the other hand, saw a double-digit year-on-year decline of 10.7 percent in spite of selling over 40.8 million iPhone units, according to the Gartner report.

First Published on Nov 30, 2019 09:33 am

tags #Apple #Facebook #Huawei #Samsung #Twitter #WhatsApp #Xiaomi

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.