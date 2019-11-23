The Tech Weekender: King of flagship killers, Apple's December event and Facebook's 'Whale'

Micro-blogging site Twitter is bringing new features to improve user experience on its app and the web. The company has rolled out an update that allows users to hide replies. The new feature will allow Twitter users to take further action after hiding a reply like blocking the replier too. With the new moderation tool, Twitter wants to give more controls to the tweet author to hide responses from the main conversation that are off-topic. The second new feature coming soon to Twitter is scheduling tweets. Scheduling tweets has been a feature available on the standalone Tweetdeck app. Twitter now plans to expand the feature to its main website as well.