you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Tech Weekender: King of flagship killers, Apple's December event and Facebook's 'Whale'

Presenting to you the second edition of the Tech Weekender, our picks from the biggest developments from the world of tech in the past week (November 18 to November 22).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Realme X2 Pro has finally launched in India. The flagship smartphone comes with top-of-the-line features like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ with up to 12GB RAM. Another news-maker feature of the Realme X2 Pro is its 50W SuperVOOC Flash charge that powers up the device from zero to 100 percent within 35 minutes. Our Realme X2 Pro review tests the battery charging claims and also includes samples of the 64MP quad-camera.
1/9

Realme X2 Pro has finally launched in India. The flagship smartphone comes with top-of-the-line features like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ with up to 12GB RAM. Another news-maker feature of the Realme X2 Pro is its 50W SuperVOOC Flash charge that powers up the device from zero to 100 percent within 35 minutes. Our Realme X2 Pro review tests the battery charging claims and also includes samples of the 64MP quad-camera.

Whale app from Facebook
2/9

Facebook has launched a new app called Whale. The app allows users to edit photos with text and stickers in order to create memes that can be shared on social media or forward to their contacts. Users can browse through the stock library photos, click a photo in real-time or choose one from the camera roll. The Whale app also allows users to create their custom image stickers using the crop and cut tools. The app is free to download and has no in-app purchases. Currently available only in the Canadian App Store, it is unknown if, and when the app will be released in other markets.

Google's cloud game streaming service has been hailed as the future of gaming. Stadia rolled out officially on November 19 with a total of 22 games. 2020 will also see the arrival of the much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs: Legion. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will likely make their way onto Google Stadia sometime in December this year or early 2020. While Google Stadia's promise of a hardwareless era in gaming maybe some of the best news we've received in 2019, the very-limited AAA titles available at launch will undoubtedly make the platform's launch phase challenging to say the least.
3/9

Google’s cloud game streaming service has been hailed as the future of gaming. Stadia rolled out officially on November 19 with a total of 22 games.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will likely make their way onto Google Stadia sometime in December this year or early 2020. While Google Stadia's promise of a hardwareless era in gaming maybe some of the best news we've received in 2019, the very-limited AAA titles available at launch will undoubtedly make the platform's launch phase challenging to say the least.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth
4/9

Another news-maker for Realme, apart from the X2 Pro launch, was the company's CEO, Madhav Sheth. Sheth was 'caught' tweeting from an iPhone. The tweet, which has now been deleted, shows a ‘Twitter for iPhone’ badge under it. The Twitter police on the internet took a screenshot of the tweet before Sheth could delete it. Sheth tweeted that he has been using various flagship smartphones from competitor brands over the last few days.

Micro-blogging site Twitter is bringing new features to improve user experience on its app and the web. The company has rolled out an update that allows users to hide replies. The new feature will allow Twitter users to take further action after hiding a reply like blocking the replier too. With the new moderation tool, Twitter wants to give more controls to the tweet author to hide responses from the main conversation that are off-topic. The second new feature coming soon to Twitter is scheduling tweets. Scheduling tweets has been a feature available on the standalone Tweetdeck app. Twitter now plans to expand the feature to its main website as well.
5/9

Micro-blogging site Twitter is bringing new features to improve user experience on its app and the web. The company has rolled out an update that allows users to hide replies. The new feature will allow Twitter users to take further action after hiding a reply like blocking the replier too. With the new moderation tool, Twitter wants to give more controls to the tweet author to hide responses from the main conversation that are off-topic. The second new feature coming soon to Twitter is scheduling tweets. Scheduling tweets has been a feature available on the standalone Tweetdeck app. Twitter now plans to expand the feature to its main website as well.

Apple event
6/9

Apple has taken many by surprise by sending out invites for an event on December 2. The invite hints that the Apple event will be focused on ‘honoring our favorite apps and games of 2019’. The invite has the App Store’s icon in gold with a ‘Join us for an Apple special event honoring our favorite apps and games of 2019’ text. We do not see Apple launching or unveiling any new products at the December event.

Samsung_W20_5G
7/9

Earlier this week, Samsung unveiled its second foldable smartphone in China called the Galaxy W20 5G. The W20 5G seems more-or-less like a more powerful Galaxy Fold. Apart from Snapdragon 855 Plus and 5G modem, there’s no real difference between Samsung’s foldable phones. Samsung didn’t provide any details about availability. The W20 5G is priced at CNY 15,999 (Approx. Rs 1,63,100).

The new Huawei Mate X device is seen during a pre-briefing display ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
8/9

Huawei's foldable smartphone, the Mate X, seems to be already popular in China. The Mate X recently went on sale in China without Google apps and didn’t take long to sell out. The Mate X carries a hefty price of 16,999 Yuan (Approx. Rs 1,73,700). To know more details about the Huawei Mate X, click here.

Cortana
9/9

Microsoft has announced that it will end support for Cortana on iOS and Android. The digital assistant app would be taken down from the respective App Stores after January 31, 2020. Microsoft said, "As part of this evolution, on January 31st, 2020, we’re ending support for the Cortana app on Android and iOS in your market. At that point, the Cortana content you created–such as reminders and lists–will no longer function in the Cortana mobile app or Microsoft Launcher, but can still be accessed through Cortana on Windows."

First Published on Nov 23, 2019 08:07 am

tags #Apple #Facebook #gadgets #Google #Huawei #Microsoft #Realme #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

