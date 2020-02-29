The Tech Weekender: Huawei may get Google's mobile services, Apple plans first store in India, GDC 2020 Postponed, India gets first 5G phones and more

Vivo launched its third Apex Concept phone this week. The Vivo Apex 2020 draws inspiration from Apex phones of the past. Vivo's latest concept phone finally gave us the first in-display camera, which sits under the glass. There's no moving camera module or a display cutout for a notch. The Apex 2020 also features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with 'gimbal' stabilisation that the company claims is 200-percent more effective than OIS on flagship phones. It also offers a continuous optical zoom range of 5x to 7.5x. In terms of design, the OLED screen has extreme curvature on the edges, while it also doesn't have any ports or buttons. The device also uses third-generation Screen Sound Casting technology instead of stereo speakers. While the concept phone isn't available for sale, you can expect to see some of these features on future smartphones.