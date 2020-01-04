The Tech Weekender: Govt's lost phone tracking website, Vivo's S1 Pro and Realme's SuperDart

This is the eighth edition of Tech Weekender and here are some top happenings from the world of tech in the week gone by. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Vivo has launched the S1 Pro for Rs 19,990 in India. Vivo S1 Pro specifications include a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch for the 32MP F/2.0 front camera. It gets powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory. Vivo S1 Pro features a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging via USB Type-C. The smartphone has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad-camera setup on the back. 2/7 The Government of India has launched a new Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal for blocking or tracking stolen or lost phones. With the help of the smartphone's IMEI number, users can raise a request to block/track a stolen/ lost smartphone, check the status of their request, and also unblock the mobile once found. To raise a request, users need to first file an official complaint at the nearest police station. 3/7 Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Both the smartphones feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O display. Both smartphones feature a triple-camera setup. Galaxy S10 Lite has a 48MP + 12MP + 5MP sensor setup, whereas the Note 10 Lite has three 12MP cameras on the back. The processor details are unknown but both smartphones get paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Both smartphones get a 32MP f/2.0 selfie camera, a 4,500 mAh battery with super-fast charging. 4/7 Oppo has confirmed the launch of the F15 series in India on January 16. The new F-series smartphone is confirmed to feature a 48MP quad-camera setup and have an 8GB RAM variant at least. Oppo has also confirmed that the F15 will have an in-display fingerprint 3.0 scanner and will have a 7.9mmm thickness. Lastly, the Oppo F15 is confirmed to support VOOC Flash charge 3.0. 5/7 Realme's fast-charging tech will reportedly be called Dart and SuperDart, according to trademark applications. Little is known about the charging technology at the moment. Realme currently uses Oppo's VOOC and SuperVOOC Flash charge technology on its smartphones. The company's flagship smartphone, Realme X2 Pro, uses the 50W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash charge tech that refuels the smartphone from zero to 100 in 35 minutes. 6/7 WhatsApp has dropped support for several smartphones running on Windows Phone OS. The Facebook-owned company had, earlier this year, announced the withdrawal of support on its website. WhatsApp for Windows Phone wasn't available on the Microsoft Store since July 1, 2019. “Because we no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time,” announced WhatsApp on its FAQ page. The WhatsApp FAQ page also states that smartphones running on Android 2.3.3 and iOS 8 and older won’t support WhatsApp following February 1, 2020. 7/7 Google Pixel 4a renders have leaked online. These leaked renders suggest that Pixel 4a will have a punch-hole screen on the top left for the front camera, and would possibly ditch the Project Soli chip. The smartphone is said to feature the same 12.2MP lens found on the Pixel 4. Pixel 4 is expected to launch in the US in May/ June 2020 at the Google I/O. We can also expect Google to launch the Pixel 4a in India soon after the US launch. First Published on Jan 4, 2020 10:18 am