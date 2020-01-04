The Tech Weekender: Govt's lost phone tracking website, Vivo's S1 Pro and Realme's SuperDart

Google Pixel 4a renders have leaked online. These leaked renders suggest that Pixel 4a will have a punch-hole screen on the top left for the front camera, and would possibly ditch the Project Soli chip. The smartphone is said to feature the same 12.2MP lens found on the Pixel 4. Pixel 4 is expected to launch in the US in May/ June 2020 at the Google I/O. We can also expect Google to launch the Pixel 4a in India soon after the US launch.