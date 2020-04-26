The Tech Weekender: Facebook and Jio join forces, Motorola's first flagship, OnePlus 8 Pro's display woes and more

WhatsApp and Instagram are not the only two apps with new incoming features. Parent company Facebook is gearing up to take on security plagued Zoom with the launch of Messenger Rooms. While video group calling is already available on Facebook Messenger, but the number of participants was limited, and a Facebook account was mandatory. However, Messenger Rooms allows you to host video chats with up to 50 people, while no Facebook account is required to join a call. Messenger Rooms also does not have any time limit; people can join in a conversation at any time. Additionally, you can also use AR effects and few features like mood lighting and immersive backgrounds if you join a room. The creator of the Room can remove a user from a group call at any time.