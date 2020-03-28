The Tech Weekender: Bezos' coronavirus help for WHO, Huawei's big launch and the big shift to SD quality video streaming

Huawei unveiled its flagship P40 series this week with some major improvements in camera hardware. For the first time, the company unveiled three flagship smartphones in its P lineup. The Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ globally unveiled at an online launch event alongside other accessories including a smartwatch, smart glasses and a wireless speaker. The top-tier P40 Pro+ model was introduced to offer an over-the-top camera solution with five sensors on the back and will cost €1,399 (Approx. Rs 1,15,250) when it goes on sale in June. The Huawei P40 Pro seems like the pick of the litter with some of the best specs across the board. The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will arrive on April 7 and costs €799 (Approx. Rs 65,800) and €999 (Approx. Rs 82,300), respectively. The company also confirmed over 400 million active users and over 1.3 million developers on Huawei Mobile Services.