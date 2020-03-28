The Tech Weekender: Bezos' coronavirus help for WHO, Huawei's big launch and the big shift to SD quality video streaming

Here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending March 28. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently uploaded a post on Instagram, detailing the company’s mobilisation effort to support the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to Bezos, Amazon has already provided web support and is helping the WHO map the pandemic through Artificial Intelligence technology. Bezos also hinted to delivering COVID-19 test kits globally. In the US, Amazon is giving its delivery and warehouse workers letters to prove they are doing essential work as a growing number of states are ordering all nonessential businesses to close to curb the spread of COVID-19. In India, the current lockdown has severely hindered the operations of e-commerce firms. 2/6 Huawei unveiled its flagship P40 series this week with some major improvements in camera hardware. For the first time, the company unveiled three flagship smartphones in its P lineup. The Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ globally unveiled at an online launch event alongside other accessories including a smartwatch, smart glasses and a wireless speaker. The top-tier P40 Pro+ model was introduced to offer an over-the-top camera solution with five sensors on the back and will cost €1,399 (Approx. Rs 1,15,250) when it goes on sale in June. The Huawei P40 Pro seems like the pick of the litter with some of the best specs across the board. The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will arrive on April 7 and costs €799 (Approx. Rs 65,800) and €999 (Approx. Rs 82,300), respectively. The company also confirmed over 400 million active users and over 1.3 million developers on Huawei Mobile Services. 3/6 Xiaomi had a big week with the global announcement of its Mi 10 series and the unveiling of its Redmi K30 Pro. The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro was announced with a third addition to the mix in the form of the Mi 10 Lite. All three devices in the Mi 10 series feature 5G connectivity, while the Lite version of Mi 10 series packs a mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset as opposed to the Snapdragon 865 SoC on the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. While the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro bring a flagship hardware experience, the Mi 10 Lite is more-or-less a premium mid-ranger. The Chinese smartphone maker also revealed the Redmi K30 Pro in China. The Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition as the company’s 2020 flagship killer. The Redmi K30 Pro could arrive in India as the Poco X2 Pro as the standard Redmi K30 was rebranded as the Poco X2 in the country. 4/6 The coronavirus pandemic is forcing people around the world to maintain social distancing by staying indoors. And content streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar among others are racking up millions of daily active users as most of the world’s population is forced to stay at home. However, the significant bump in streaming is putting a major strain on the internet’s entire infrastructure. This is forcing these video-on-demand platforms to commit to reducing streaming quality across the world. Streaming services across the globe to reduce bit rates of streams and default to standard definition (480p). 5/6 The first foldable smartphone finally got a successor in the form of the Royole Flexpai 2. The Flexpai 2 utilises a third-generation Cicada Wing display, which features a smaller crease and bend radius. Royole also brings improvements in brightness, viewing angles and contrast ratios on the new screen. Royole’s second foldable smartphone arrives with a Snapdragon 865 chipset with a 5G modem. The foldable smartphone offers a 7.8-inch diagonal screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio when opened. Royole has also incorporated UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. According to Royole, the panel withstood over 2 lakh bends without sustaining any damage. The company hasn’t confirmed details about pricing and a launch date for the Flexpai 2. 6/6 Samsung, Oppo and Vivo recently announced that they would be shutting down production of their devices in India. The halt in production came after the Indian Government issued a 21-day lockdown to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic has forced several cities, including Mumbai and Delhi, to go into a complete lockdown except for essential services. While the current lockdown will be enforced until mid-April, it will likely be extended for the next couple of months as the country prepares to enter Stage 3 of the outbreak, which is community transmission. First Published on Mar 28, 2020 07:59 pm