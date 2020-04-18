The Tech Weekender: Apple's flagship killer, OnePlus 8 launch, more people in WhatsApp's video calls amid Zoom's security woes

Despite Zoom’s growing popularity, its security woes continue as cybersecurity researchers found that the credentials of over 5,00,000 Zoom accounts were sold on the dark web. Cybersecurity firm Cyble discovered that some accounts on the were given away for free. Cyble was able to purchase 5,30,000 for $0.0020 each, which is less than a penny. Accounts were given away for free for “Zoombombing” – which is a form of trolling where a malicious actor drops into a Zoom call and posts offensive or graphic content. While this does not mean Zoom got hacked, the video conferencing platform has been beset with privacy issues. The Government of India recently sent out an advisory for citizens to used Zoom, while banning the platform for official use.