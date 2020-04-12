The Tech Weekender: Apple-Google alliance to help fight COVID-19, OnePlus' new wireless charger, WhatsApp limits sharing forwarded messages

Here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week. Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere 1/7 Apple and Google have come together to enable the use of Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the coronavirus. In a first, the companies will release APIs for developers that enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using apps from public health authorities. In the following months, both companies will work to enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform by building this functionality into the underlying platforms. 2/7 France’s competitor regulator Autorite de la Concurrence ordered Google to start paying media groups for displaying their content and begin conducting negotiations "in good faith" with publishers within three months. The new rule is to ensure news publishers are compensated when their work is shown on websites, search engines, and social media platforms. Last year, Google it would stop showing news snippets from European publishers on search results for its French users, to comply with new European copyright law. 3/7 Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, earlier this week, pledged to donate $1 billion of his stake in his digital payments group Square to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts. The amount, according to Dorsey, is about 28 percent of his overall wealth. It will be donated to his charity fund — Start Small LLC. Once the outbreak is contained, the fund will be used on health and education for girls and universal basic income. Dorsey further announced that all transfers, sales and grants will be made public in a tracking sheet. 4/7 Before the OnePlus 8 series launch event on April 14, OnePlus announced its proprietary wireless charging tech — Warp Charge 30 Wireless — that claims to charge compatible OnePlus devices from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes. For the 30W wireless charging tech, OnePlus has developed a Warp wireless direct charging architecture that enables a realtime communication between the charging mat and the device using a customised chip, which also controls the current and voltage. Furthermore, the company has built isolated charge pumps within the smartphone to ensure a charging efficiency of 97 percent while maintaining a stable charge and keeping the device safe from overheating. The upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro is rumoured to use this tech. 5/7 In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, WhatsApp will limit sharing of frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time as part of efforts to curb the spread of misinformation. The limit will be in place once a message has been previously forwarded five times or more. "We are now introducing a limit so that these messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time...we've seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation," the Facebook-owned firm said in its blog. 6/7 Google Maps lists out public food shelters and night shelters across 31 cities in India. The search engine giant has partnered with the central and several state governments to get the latest data. Users can search on Google or Google Maps for "Food Shelter Near Me" or "Night Shelter Near Me" to find the closest shelter. The feature currently supports English language only. Google is working on bringing Hindi language support as well. 7/7 Facebook has launched a new couple-oriented messaging app called Tuned, that lets couples to share dedicated widgets based on their moods, create digital scrapbooks, exchange music with Spotify and more. The app is currently available only in the US and Canada. Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team says that Tuned is a “private space where you and your significant other can just be yourselves.” Tuned is not integrated with Facebook's dating platform, Facebook Dating. Users also do not need a Facebook account to sign in to the app. First Published on Apr 12, 2020 01:54 pm