The Tech Weekender: Apple-Google alliance to help fight COVID-19, OnePlus' new wireless charger, WhatsApp limits sharing forwarded messages

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, WhatsApp will limit sharing of frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time as part of efforts to curb the spread of misinformation. The limit will be in place once a message has been previously forwarded five times or more. "We are now introducing a limit so that these messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time...we've seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation," the Facebook-owned firm said in its blog.