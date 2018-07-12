App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The new Bugatti Divo is all set to take you on a mountain ride

The new Divo will be built around the Chiron's chassis and 1,479 bhp engine and is built to take on corners.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

A new Bugatti is on its way and it has only one purpose: to blaze through corners. The new Bugatti Divo is a limited-edition hypercar built as a homage to Albert Divo, the French driver who won the Targa Florio twice for Bugatti in the 1920s.

Bugatti says the new Divo will be built around the Chiron's chassis and 1,479 bhp engine. In the honour of Albert Divo's twists around the mountain track, this new beast will get better driving dynamics, more suited for twists and turns and Bugatti promises it to be light and nimble and boasts of exceptional handling properties.

Apart from chassis and engine details, not much else has been revealed. However, Bugatti does say the bodywork will be all new, reminiscent of their coach building days.

What we do know is the Bugatti Divo will be revealed at the Quail Motorsports gathering in California on August 24. What we also know is that the car will be able to touch 0-92 km/h in 2.4 seconds, maybe even faster. So if nothing else, that should get your hair to stand on end.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 03:08 pm

tags #Auto #Bugatti #Technology

