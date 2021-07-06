MARKET NEWS

The latest Chrome OS update is causing problems for users

Many Chromebook owners are complaining of poor performance after the latest update

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 01:27 PM IST
Android Police is reporting that the latest Chrome OS release has been causing a lot of problems for Chromebook owners. The latest update version 91.0.4472.147 is causing severe performance problems, with many people reporting that slowdowns and lags immediately after the update.

It looks like the problem lies with certain services locking up the CPU, resulting in high processor usage that negatively impacts performance. The good news is that not all Chromebooks seem to be affected by the issues. Most of the people reporting the problems have Chromebooks with cards that have the codename Grunt or Hatch, these include models made by HP, Lenovo, and Acer.

Hatch boards are based on Intel's 9th Generations processors and Grunt boards use AMD processors. The problems seem to effect even basic tasks such as opening tabs in the Chrome browser, UI Lag, opening apps etc. Everything seems to be slowing down after the update. Some people are even reporting sluggish performance even with normal CPU usage.

Google has so far not commented on the issue and the only fix for now is to stay away from the latest update for the time being. If you are one of those affected, press alt+shift+i and send a report to the Chrome OS team, then hope for the best.
Tags: #Chrome OS #Google
first published: Jul 6, 2021 01:27 pm

