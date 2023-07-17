The hacker who leaked GTA VI footage deemed unfit to stand trial

(Image: Fan Made logo for GTA VI)

Arior Kurtaj, a member of the Lapsus$ group, who hacked into Uber, Revolut and Rockstar Games has been deemed "unfit to stand trial" by a team of psychologists.

Kurtaj managed to breach Rockstar Games' security late last year and leak early development footage of the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise of games, GTA VI. He even held the studio ransom for the game's source code.

Kurtaj also targeted Uber and fintech firm, Revolut, accessing data of around 5000 customers from Revolut and causing nearly $3 million in damages to Uber.

The teen stands accused of 12 offences according to Reuters which include three counts of blackmail, two counts of fraud, and six charges under the Computer Misuse Act. His case is being heard in a London court.

Along with a 17-year-old accomplice, Kurtaj is also accused of hacking into BT Group, one of London's biggest broadband service providers, and telecom company EE in 2021. The prosecutors said that Kurtaj was also part of the hacking group Lapsus$, which stole data from Nvidia and held the company for ransom.

The prosecutors told the court that Kurtaj went on a solo cyber crime spree shortly after, targeting Uber, Revolut and Rockstar Games.

Kurtaj has been assessed by a team of psychologists and the court will now decide if he committed the acts instead of delivering a verdict.