The global algorithmic trading market size to grow to USD 18.8 billion by 2024

The global algorithmic trading market size to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2019 to USD 18.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.1 percent during 2019-2024, according to reports by ResearchAndMarkets.com

The major growth drivers of the algorithmic trading market include the increasing demand for fast and effective order execution, and reducing transaction costs. The lack of monitoring and insufficient risk valuation capabilities may restrain the growth of the algorithmic trading market.

The algorithmic trading market is segmented on the basis of solutions, such as platforms and software tools. The platforms segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient algorithmic trading platform provides maximum control and high speed for consistent and profitable outputs.

The algorithmic trading market by trading type has been segmented into Foreign Exchange (FOREX), stock markets, ETF, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and others (commodities, assets, Credit Default Swaps, (CDS), Interest Rate Swaps (IRS), and collateral mortgage). The ETF segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for automated trading and enhanced trading experiences.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, and growing government regulations are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.