 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

The Game Awards 2022: All the big announcements in a nutshell

Rohith Bhaskar
Dec 09, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Final Fantasy 16, Tekken 8 and a new Armored Core game from From Software plus a lot more

(Image Courtesy: Game Awards)

The Game Awards are the biggest stage you could hope for in the gaming industry, so it stands to reason that it would host more than just the awards themselves.

The show has become a popular mecca for big announcements and trailers too. Here are some of the biggest from The Game Awards 2022.

The Last of Us Part 1 remake is coming to PC

We all knew it would happen sooner than later. Ever since Sony have begun porting their exclusive IPs over to PC, people have been asking about The Last of Us, and now Sony has officially announced that the game will coming to PC on March 3rd, 2022. Now if only Sony would listen to Bloodborne fans.

Returnal is also coming to PC