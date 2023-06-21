The Esports club announces TEC Arena Connect for Tier 2 cities in India

(Image: The Esports Club)

The Esports Club, an Indian esports organization, has partnered with Alienware and Intel to announce TEC Arena Connect, a LAN event for Tier 2 cities in India.

The event will play host to gaming competition in 12 cities across India, with a city-wise prize pool of Rs 3 Lakhs. Popular competitive titles such as CS:GO, Road to Valor: Empires, FIFA, Mortal Kombat and more. It will also act as a hub for popular creators and influencers in the Indian gaming community.

Also read | 12 announcements from Summer Game Fest, Xbox Showcase, Ubisoft Forward

The first event took place in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu which saw participation from over 2000 gamers. 7SEA Esports, an esports team owned by Ampverse, won the inaugural CS:GO LAN tournament. The event also saw attendance from popular gaming influencers like Payal Gaming, Tamil Gaming, MidfailYT and more. The next event will take place in Pune, Maharashtra on July 2, 2023.

Also read | PlayStation Showcase 2023: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay reveal and 4 more announcements you can’t miss

"India's Tier 2 cities present untapped opportunities for the flourishing gaming and esports industry," said Vamsi Krishna, founder of the Esports club.

"Recognizing this potential, we at TEC have embarked on a massive initiative with TEC Arena Connect. Our goal is to bring high-level gaming experiences to these emerging regions, fostering the growth of a vibrant gaming community right at the grassroots," Krishna added.