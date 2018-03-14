App
Mar 14, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The computer that fits in your pocket: ECS Liva Q Mini-PC launched in India

The mini PC comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed and is priced at Rs 15,500

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Taiwan-based Elitegroup Computer System (ECS) has launched a pocket-sized PC from its Liva lineup which can handle 4K video playback with ease in India. It was first unveiled in November last year.

The Liva Q, a cubical 7 cm device packs Intel Apollo Lake processors (two variants: Pentium N4200 SOC and Celeron N3350 SOC), LPDDR4 2GB/4GB memory and eMMC 64GB/32GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded by 128 GB using a micro-SD card.

The 260-gram device supports 1 Gb LAN via its RJ45 ethernet port and has 2 USB ports, including one 3.1 Gen1 port for peripherals. It also has one HDMI port to be connected to desktop monitor or smart TV.

Liva Q also supports WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.1 for wireless connections. It comes boxed with a power adapter and user guides.

The mini PC comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed and is priced at Rs 15,500. Option without the OS is also available to customers at Rs 13,500.

tags #Technology #Windows

