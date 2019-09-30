The call of the Hybrid Cloud

If you are not a die-hard Avengers fan, you will most likely leave a cinema hall with your head reeling after viewing Marvel Studio’s latest production—Avengers: Endgame. The highest grossing movie of all- time packs in a punch with its fast-paced narrative, multiple characters and assumed familiarity with its intricate back-story. In its three-hour, 58 seconds runtime, the superhero film covers an extensive and incredulous geographical landscape, with a highly distinct cast whose characters’ diverse powers unite for an epic face-off.

Far-fetched as this may seem, the film in my view is an evocative representation of current trends in the enterprise IT and data systems space. How? Let me explain. As organisations across industries grow cognisant of the need to be highly responsive to customer requirements in today’s digital era, they are faced with the imperative to constantly expand their reach and improve capacity, but without losing their chutzpah or spreading themselves too thin.

To do this well, businesses need access to IT environments and digital tools that enable them to be both grounded and agile, extensive and microscopic, edgy and compliant—all at the same time, much like Endgame’s protagonists. This is so that they can successfully “face-off” concurrent demands for speed, nimbleness, hyper-personalisation and security.

The emergence of multiple, ubiquitous cloud environments

In my view, it is these requirements that have paved the way for the emergence, adoption and ubiquity of cloud. As an enterprise IT system, data keeper and digital architecture solution, it is evident that cloud is now helping to run nearly everything. Businesses are increasingly “swiping right” to invest in cloud environments because it frees them up from having to rely solely on data centres on premise, while empowering enterprises with agility, lowered costs, higher customisation and greater speed.

But that’s not all. Cloud’s growing popularity has also led to its diversification. Organisations can now choose from opting for public cloud, multiple vendors on public cloud, private cloud or hybrid cloud in keeping with business needs.

To get a sense of how this is playing out in the IT space, let us look at what recent surveys on cloud usage indicate. The study carried out by Right Scale last year suggests that while public cloud adoption increased to 92 percent, 81 percent of respondents had a multi-cloud strategy with an average of 5 clouds in use. About 51 percent of those polled also said that they had a Hybrid cloud strategy, which combined public and private clouds.

The promise of hybrid clouds: the best of public and private environments

Parallelly, the rate for private cloud adoption was found to be at 75 percent. While survey respondents ran 40 percent of their workloads in public cloud and 39 percent in private cloud, enterprise customers demonstrated a clear trend. They ran fewer workloads in the public cloud (at 32 percent), and more in private clouds (45 percent), reflecting a concern about the security and safety of critical workloads.

What these figures help us see is that the enterprise IT space is brimming with a multiplicity of cloud choices and possibilities. Although the big three public cloud providers—Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure (from Microsoft) and Google Cloud—continue to hold their position as leaders, private cloud adoption has also increased. VMware’s vSphere has seen a 50 percent rate of adoption, followed by Open Stack with 24 percent. Additionally, as organisations wake up to the advantages of having multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments to leverage the best of both private and public cloud, and the freedom to choose providers, there is a gradual shift taking place to meet this requirement.

Mastering the art of fusing on-premise data with public systems

Customers considering a move to the cloud who have applications that need to remain on premise for now (including for example apps on a factory floor) can choose hybrid cloud solutions. Such a solution helps deliver pre-configured racks to a company’s premises where it runs as though it were in the hybrid cloud provider’s virtual data centre.

As a fully managed service, hybrid cloud solutions promise to deliver configured hardware and software to their customers’ on-premise data centre—running applications in a cloud-native manner, without having to use a cloud vendor’s data centres. The aim is to combine a hybrid cloud provider’s hardware, as configured in its own data centres, to customers, where they can “lift and shift” applications to run within their own data centres, but in ways that runs like a public cloud application.