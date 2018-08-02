The bright future of digital lending in India

Moneycontrol Contributor

The last 18 months have seen one major turning point after another for the Indian economy. All signs point to digital lending as the next revolution for India.

For small businesses and local banks, the coming of age for alternative finance will deliver big benefits to those prepared to take advantage.

It may feel like no news is good news for Indian businesses after a year of crazy ups and downs.

The year 2017 tested the staying power of many entrepreneurs. The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) this time last year marked a seismic shift in the way the government interacts with the private sector.

Not only did the changes affect all kinds of small businesses, the bumps in the rollout process left more than a few business owners facing uncertainty about their financial futures.

Catching up to the accounting standards of a new-age public sector wasn’t the only thing that business owners had to contend with. As the BBC reported, the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes back in November 2016 (the majority of cash in circulation at the time) continued to have a massive impact on all kinds of business throughout 2017.

From street vendors to taxis, and especially for cash-rich industries like restaurants, the cash cancellation was a huge disruption.

But there is one disruptive force now shaping India’s economy which promises to bring an immediate windfall to small business: digital lending.

Indian small businesses are going digital – so are lenders

Every Indian economist knows that small businesses are the foundation of thriving economies.

In India, the SME market produces upwards of 40 percent GDP today. There are millions of entrepreneurs all over the country who are sustaining the Bengal Tiger.

Financing mom and pop stores are now a topic of frequent discussion all over the media.

As such a massive contributor to the economy, many venture capitalists and financiers are paying close attention to these SMEs. The opportunity to tap into the largest driver of developing economies seems too good to pass up.

But there’s a problem for many in the banking world – how do you tap into a market where over 40 percent of all consumers that don’t have a connection to any bank?

Traditional routes of financing do not offer much opportunity if “normal” banking hasn’t taken hold. That means many SMEs are still struggling to get access to even the most basic kind of credit.

The attention from the financial world is well-deserved. Those SMEs often need working capital to keep the lights on and employees paid, especially when economic winds aren’t blowing their way.

But attention doesn’t equal financing. Small businesses need funding partners who can meet them where they are.

Increasingly where they are, is online.

With smartphone usage rising dramatically and new access to broadband opening up all the time, many business owners are leaping straight from analogue to digital and bypassing the bank in-between.

What these small businesses are finding online is a new breed of lender ready to work with small businesses on their own terms and at their convenience.

Digital lenders host lending systems that allow business owners to get matched with sources of funding that are flexible, easy to find and quick to get into their hands.

It’s a partnership that is helping more small business owners chase their dreams, and it’s here to stay.

Digital lending is the future (and the present)

A major draw for Indian business owners to turn to a digital lending platform is simplicity.

Digital lenders offer services on every device, from mobile phone to laptop.

What could be easier than downloading an app to your phone that comes ready to use? They also offer great flexibility to their users, including offering multiple different routes to get funding and offering leniency in terms of documentation, credit history and business financials.

Top-of-the-line digital platforms will even hook up to a business owner’s online accounting software to pull in all the relevant data automatically – no strings attached.

The advantages for business owners of these digital platforms are clear.

End-to-end automation means that there’s less work to do learning new systems, and less time spent digging around for paperwork. They can also usually fill out an application form that gives them a totally personalized funding decision in minutes rather than days or weeks. When a business needs funding today or tomorrow, this can be a lifesaver.

Even better for many business owners, the funding options provided by digital lenders are integrated right into the digital tools that they already like to use for their businesses.

Many credit card processors are now offering financing through digital lending platforms right from their own websites. That makes it just a click (or, more likely, a tap) away for all the merchants who are using their services already.

Digital lending also opens up access to funding for businesses that could never have secured financing the traditional way. For many industries (like the restaurant industry, for instance) bank loans were already difficult to come by.

Because digital platforms are more efficient and better at identifying risk than old school lending methods, thousands of business owners can get financing that never would have been available previously.

And there’s more money to be had, as well. At Biz2Credit we have processed more than $3 billion of small business loans through our own digital lending platform.

Investments in security and smarter software will also benefit small business owners over time.

Artificial intelligence tools are already helping businesses plan out their financing requirements months before they would normally have realized they needed it.

Things will only continue to get easier and more efficient for small businesses who are ready to take advantage of this wealth of opportunity. With more digital lending options coming on the horizon, the future is bright for small business in India, and so is the present.

The author is co-founder and president of Biz2Credit.