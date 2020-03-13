The best smartwatches you can buy for under Rs 20,000

Karan Bajaj

The smartwatch market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well. However, not everyone wants to spend on a premium smartwatch like the Apple Watch. For those on a modest budget, here are our recommendations for the best smartwatch options available today.

Under Rs 8,000

1. NoiseFit Evolve – Rs 5,999 – Noise has been trying its hands at smartwatches for some time now, and the NoiseFit Evolve is their best offering to date. It has a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen and offers a limited selection of watch faces. It is IP68 certified for water/sweat protection, offers phone notifications, and has three days of battery life. Plus, you get nine sports mode tracking, including walking, mountain climbing, Yoga, etc. There is also a non-sport variant which doesn’t look as good but offers the same features for Rs 5,499.

2. Amazfit Verge Lite – Rs 6,999 – A circular AMOLED screen at this price automatically wins our vote for a budget-friendly smartwatch. The Verge Lite has a 1.3-inch display with gorilla glass and even has customizable watch faces. For fitness, it tracks your heart rate, steps, sleep, and also comes with various sports modes, including running, treadmill, cycling, etc. Other functions include smart notifications, reminders, alarms, and music controls. In addition to all this, the Verge Lite gives a 20 days battery life on a single charge.

Rs 8,000-Rs 12,000

1. Amazfit GTS/GTR – Rs 9,999/Rs 10,999 – Amazfit offers two watches with similar features in this price segment. Both watches come with AMOLED touchscreen, 5ATM water resistance, 12 activity modes including swimming, NFC connectivity, and built-in GPS. The visible difference is in the display: the Amazfit GTS has a 1.65-inch square shape display, whereas the Amazfit GTR has a 1.39-inch circular screen. The GTR is Rs 1,000 more, and in that, you get a bigger battery (24 days battery life) and a sportier look with a leather strap. The GTS, on the other hand, has a 14-day battery life and offers editable modular watch faces for those who like to customize.

2. Honor MagicWatch 2 (42mm) – Rs 11,999 – Constructed with aerospace-grade steel, the Magic 2 scores high on looks with its sleek design, laser engraving, and always-on AMOLED touchscreen display. You get built-in GPS, phone notifications, 50m water resistance, up to 14 days of battery life, and even has 4GB built-in storage for storing music. It also has a speaker and microphone for voice calls and is powered by Kirin A1 chipset for performance and efficiency. For fitness lovers, the watch offers 15 goal-based fitness modes, including mountaineering and swimming, along with the usual steps, sleep, and heart rate tracking.

Rs 12,000-Rs 20,000

1. Fitbit Versa Lite – Rs 12,999 – Fitbit is a brand known for its fitness focussed approach. The Versa Lite is one of their most affordable smartwatches and comes with a square shape high-resolution color touchscreen display. As it focuses on fitness, it gives you activity tracking, sleep tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring, goal-based exercise modes, and even automatically detects and tracks activities like running and aerobics. It is water-resistant to 50m, shows phone notifications, and offers up to 4 days of battery backup. It is available in multiple color options to suit your style.

2. Huawei Watch GT2 – Rs 15,990 – Huawei’s smartwatch boasts of a 3D glass screen with a stylish stainless steel body. Huawei’s own Kirin A1 chipset powers it for performance and improved battery life. The price mentioned is for the 46mm variant that offers two weeks of battery life as well as Bluetooth calling via its integrated microphone and speaker. You also get stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, music playback, smart notifications, and various indoor plus outdoor sports mode included in activity tracking.

3. Fitbit Versa 2 – Rs 17,990 – Versa 2 is the latest smartwatch from Fitbit and their best offering to date. It boasts of an AMOLED screen with an always-on display, stylish aluminum finish, and even has Amazon Alexa built-in for voice control. You get the full suite of fitness tracking along with improved sleep tracking and advanced heart rate sensors. Versa 2 has over six days of battery life and built-in NFC for wireless payments. On the software side, you can download hundreds of apps on the smartwatch for utility and plethora of watch faces

4. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active – Rs 19,990 – The Galaxy Watch Active is focussed on fitness as well. It is capable of automatically tracking seven types of activities, including all the usual activities such as heart rate and stress level detection. It even informs the user to do breathing exercises when it detects stress. It has a gorgeous round AMOLED display with a sporty look, and you can choose between a variety of straps. It shows your smartphone notifications and even lets you reply via voice. The watch has a battery life of close to two days and comes with wireless charging support.

