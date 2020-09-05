The best Google Maps features that will help you travel smart now and beyond COVID-19 days

Google Maps has been a saviour for many of us when it comes to navigating through streets and cities. Since its launch in 2005, Google Maps has come a long way in helping us go the distance with its set of features that make commute and travel hassle-free.

The pandemic may have stopped us from venturing outdoors but as we shift to the new/ neo normal, people have started travelling to different places for work or leisure while taking adequate measures. In times like these, it is important to know the fastest/ safest routes and places to visit. To help you with that, listed below are some of the best Google Maps features.

1. Find COVID-19 testing centres on Google Maps

The launch of this Google Maps feature will help you find information on COVID-19 testing centres nearby. Google is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to provide users with information on authorised testing labs. This feature is available in English and eight other languages in India -- Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati.

How to find COVID-19 testing centres on Google Maps

On Google Maps, when you search for keywords like COVID testing or coronavirus testing you will see a list of nearby testing labs, with a link to Google Search for the government-mandated requirements.

2. Let others know your location in real-time

Travelling during the pandemic can be a cause of worry for our beloved ones. With real-time location sharing feature you are able to share your current location with anyone and the people you share with are able to see the location on Android, iPhone, mobile web, and desktop.

How to share my location on Google Maps?

Tap Share location and then select who to share with and how long to share and you're done! You can share your real-time location with your Google contacts, or even share with friends and family by sending a link on your favourite messenger apps. When you are sharing your location, the people you have chosen to share with will see you on their map.

3. Offline Maps

If you're travelling to a place where the internet is slow or mobile data is expensive or you can't get online, you can save an area from Google Maps to your phone or tablet and use it when you're offline.

How to download Offline Maps on Google Maps

Open the Google Maps app and make sure you're connected to the Internet and are not in Incognito mode. Search for a place. At the bottom, tap the name or address of the place, then tap the More option. Then Select Download offline map and click Download.

4. Transit alerts

Transit alerts will ensure you are prepared if government mandates have an impact on transit services or require you to wear a mask on public transportation. Through these features, Google Maps will urge you to do some quick research before visiting a medical facility or testing centre so you do not get turned away. Maps is also making it easier to check crowding at train stations. You will also have the option to see live data on crowdedness. Additionally, Google is introducing driving alerts to notify users about COVID-19 checkpoints and restrictions along a route. You’ll see an alert on the directions screen and after starting navigation if your route is impacted by these restrictions.

How to get transit alerts on Google Maps?

Simply search for a station in Google Maps or tap on the station on the map to see the departure board and busyness data, where available.

5. Be a part of Local Guides

Local Guides is a global community of explorers who write reviews, share photos, answer questions, add or edit places, and check facts on Google Maps. If you are an expert in your local area you can contribute reviews, photos, or add missing places to Google Maps with Local Guides. You can also share information regarding road closures, missing roads, videos, and 360 degrees photos for making the Maps more experiential. India is amongst the Top 3 biggest local Guides user base.

The benefits? As a Local Guide, you earn points for sharing reviews, photos, and knowledge on Google Maps. Those points lead to higher levels of the program, as well as benefits like early access to Google features and special perks from partners. At Level 4, you also unlock your first Local Guides badge, which helps your contributions to places get noticed.

How to sign up for Local guides on Google Maps?

You can sign-up directly from within the Google Maps app and become a city expert on Google Maps. On your smartphone or tablet, open Google Maps. Click Menu and tap the “Your contributions”. Click on your name and your points will appear in your profile. After you make a contribution, it may take up to 24 hours for your points to appear on your profile.

6. Two-Wheeler Mode

There are several places and highways where two-wheelers are not allowed. If riders travel on these routes, they may invite a heavy fine. Two-wheeler mode in Maps shows trip routes that use shortcuts not accessible to cars and trucks. It also provides customised traffic and arrival time estimations. And since so many of us rely on local landmarks for navigation, two-wheeler mode shows major landmarks on the route so that riders can plan their trip before starting, and do not have to keep checking the phone on the go.

How to use Two-Wheeler Mode on Google Maps?

Type the name of the location from your starting point into Google Maps, click on the “Get Directions” button, and then select the “Two-wheeler mode” icon to find which route will take you to the destination in the shortest time.

7. Navigate & Explore in local languages

One of the best features of Google Maps is its support for various languages. Google Maps showcases all places on Maps in dual languages. Dual labelling is available in several local languages including Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali. Based on your location, Google Maps automatically shows the names of places in dual language labels.

How to use the local languages feature on Google Maps?

On your device, open the Google Maps app. Click “Menu” and go to “Settings”. In settings tap the “Navigation Settings” and choose “Voice Selection”.