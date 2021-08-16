Texas Jury orders Apple to pay $300 million in patent dispute

The patent dispute was brought up by Optis

Optis Wireless Technology LLC and related companies have managed to win $300 million in damages after a court case against Apple. The judgement came from a Texas federal jury in the United States.

This was after an earlier trial where Apple was ordered to pay $506 million to Optis and its partners but the decision was overturned by US District Judge Rodney Gilstrap. He ruled that the first jury had not been allowed to consider whether the amount was awarded on the, "fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory,” terms required in patent cases.

The Verge reported that the five patents involved in the case previously belonged to LG, Panasonic and Samsung before being acquired by Optis.

An Apple Spokesperson speaking with the publication said that, "Optis makes no products and its sole business is to sue companies using patents they accumulate. We will continue to defend against their attempts to extract unreasonable payments for patents they acquire.”

Recently, Apple had managed to overturn another trial involving Texas' Personalised Media Communications (PMC) when it accused Apple of infringing on patents relating to FairPlay Digital Rights Management (DRM) on the iTunes store.

Initially Apple was ordered to pony up $300 million but Apple appealed and got the ruling in its favour.

As reported on by Digital Music News, Apple had released a similar statement saying that, "Cases like this, brought by companies that don’t make or sell any products, stifle innovation and ultimately harm consumers."

The ruling ultimately fell to Apple's favour with the court saying PMC will get nothing and that Apple, "is the prevailing party in this case and shall recover its costs from PMC.”