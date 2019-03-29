App
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tesla unveils Model Y SUV: All you need to know

Tesla is offering the Model Y in a rear-wheel-drive layout only but plans on launching an all-wheel-drive version as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Six years after Elon Musk filed the patent, Tesla has finally unveiled all details about the fifth car in their lineup, the Model Y.

Essentially the smaller sibling to Tesla’s Model X SUV, the Model Y was unveiled at Tesla’s LA design studio where Elon Musk revealed its specs and features. Model Y shares its platform with Tesla’s Model 3 sedan. It mimics the Model X’s fastback profile, albeit without the Falcon Wing doors found in the bigger SUV.

Tesla is offering the Model Y in a rear-wheel-drive layout only but plans on launching an all-wheel-drive version later. It’s “Long Range” version is set to be launched in 2020, while a “Standard” version will follow suit in 2021. The Long-Range version claims a range of close to 483 km, while the Standard will go up to 370 km on a single charge. Tesla says the all-wheel-drive Model Y will be powered by dual-motors which will propel the car to 100 km/h from standstill in 3.5 seconds.

Tesla has set up more than 12,000 supercharging spots all over the world, which can give the Model Y a range of 168 miles in just 15 minutes of charge. It has 360 degrees of visibility thanks to 12 ultrasonic sensors while having a front radar of 160m.

The Model Y comes with emergency braking, collision warning, blind-spot monitoring and full self-driving capability as standard. It has a massive 15-inch touchscreen infotainment display in the centre, with an all-glass roof for extra headroom and a clear view of the sky. Model Y will also support over-the-air software updates.

The Model Y will carry a base price of $39,000 for the Standard variant, $47,000 for the Long Range and $51,000 for the dual motor AWD. Though deliveries are yet to get underway, Tesla is accepting bookings for the Model Y with a deposit amount of $2,500.

First Published on Mar 18, 2019 04:54 am

tags #Auto #Model Y #Technology #Tesla #trends

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

