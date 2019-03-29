Tesla unveils Model Y SUV: All you need to know

Tesla is offering the Model Y in a rear-wheel-drive layout only but plans on launching an all-wheel-drive version as well.
Six years after Elon Musk filed the patent, Tesla has finally unveiled all details about the fifth car in their lineup, the Model Y.
Introducing Model Y
Order at https://t.co/Ne8YBL1wMT— Tesla (@Tesla) March 16, 2019
Essentially the smaller sibling to Tesla’s Model X SUV, the Model Y was unveiled at Tesla’s LA design studio where Elon Musk revealed its specs and features. Model Y shares its platform with Tesla’s Model 3 sedan. It mimics the Model X’s fastback profile, albeit without the Falcon Wing doors found in the bigger SUV.
Tesla is offering the Model Y in a rear-wheel-drive layout only but plans on launching an all-wheel-drive version later. It’s “Long Range” version is set to be launched in 2020, while a “Standard” version will follow suit in 2021. The Long-Range version claims a range of close to 483 km, while the Standard will go up to 370 km on a single charge. Tesla says the all-wheel-drive Model Y will be powered by dual-motors which will propel the car to 100 km/h from standstill in 3.5 seconds.
Tesla has set up more than 12,000 supercharging spots all over the world, which can give the Model Y a range of 168 miles in just 15 minutes of charge. It has 360 degrees of visibility thanks to 12 ultrasonic sensors while having a front radar of 160m.
The Model Y comes with emergency braking, collision warning, blind-spot monitoring and full self-driving capability as standard. It has a massive 15-inch touchscreen infotainment display in the centre, with an all-glass roof for extra headroom and a clear view of the sky. Model Y will also support over-the-air software updates.The Model Y will carry a base price of $39,000 for the Standard variant, $47,000 for the Long Range and $51,000 for the dual motor AWD. Though deliveries are yet to get underway, Tesla is accepting bookings for the Model Y with a deposit amount of $2,500.
Model Y lineupStandard RWD: 230mi, $39k (available 2021)
Long Range RWD: 300mi, $47k
Long Range AWD: 280mi, $51k
Performance AWD: 280mi, $60k, 0-60 in 3.5s
Design your Model Y at https://t.co/Ne8YBL1wMT— Tesla (@Tesla) March 16, 2019