Tesla planning to offer a free trial for Autopilot

Tesla Inc has announced his plans of offering a free trial of ‘Autopilot’ to be released within the next couple of months.

In a report published by The Verge, Elon Musk shared this news. However, he did not specify the length of the trial.

This is great news for Tesla owners without Autopilot as they might get an unexpected chance to try the company’s self-driving system. In the current generation of Teslas, enhanced Autopilot costs around $5,000 on the purchase of the car or an additional $1,000 if it is purchased after the car itself.

The Autopilot system designed by Tesla is still under active development. Elon Musk has promised some great improvements in the new version which is slated to be rolled out this month. He has also assured people of significant updates in the months to come. He said, “The reliability and capability of Autopilot will increase exponentially over the next six to twelve months. The improvements are very rapid.”

In recent months, Tesla’s Autopilot system had come under fire after a fatal crash in March in which a driver crashed headfirst into a safety barrier on Highway 101. While Tesla clarified that the driver ‘had received several visual and one audible hands-on warning earlier in the drive and the driver’s hands were not detected on the wheel for six seconds prior to the collision.’ They also stated that the driver had about five seconds and 150 meters of an unobstructed view of the concrete divider … but the vehicle logs show that no action was taken.

The company has repeatedly maintained that its Autopilot feature can keep speed, change lanes and self-park but requires drivers to keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel, in order to be able to take control and avoid accidents.