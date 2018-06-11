Tesla now has 10,000 Superchargers around the world

The electric car maker is also expected to unveil the next-generation Supercharger V3 in late summer.
Electric car maker Tesla has inaugurated the 10,000th Supercharger in Belleville, Ontario in Canada.
The ten thousand chargers are installed at a total of 1,261 stations around the world.
Tesla has been adding new power stations at a rapid pace and has plans to expand even faster with the next-generation Supercharger, according to a report by Electrek.
The Elon Musk-led company was expected to achieve the milestone by the end of the last year.
Tesla has also released a map of its expansion plans for the rest 2018 and 2019.
The next-generation of Tesla's Supercharger could feature a higher charge rate and better integration with power-packs and solar power, reports suggest.
In May, Musk had said the company plans to release the 'Supercharger V3', in "late summer".With a focus on enhancing Tesla owners’ experience, the company is also deploying more charging points per station.