Tesla now has 10,000 Superchargers around the world

Electric car maker Tesla has inaugurated the 10,000th Supercharger in Belleville, Ontario in Canada.

The ten thousand chargers are installed at a total of 1,261 stations around the world.

Tesla has been adding new power stations at a rapid pace and has plans to expand even faster with the next-generation Supercharger, according to a report by Electrek.

The Elon Musk-led company was expected to achieve the milestone by the end of the last year.

Tesla has also released a map of its expansion plans for the rest 2018 and 2019.

The next-generation of Tesla's Supercharger could feature a higher charge rate and better integration with power-packs and solar power, reports suggest.

In May, Musk had said the company plans to release the 'Supercharger V3', in "late summer".

With a focus on enhancing Tesla owners’ experience, the company is also deploying more charging points per station.