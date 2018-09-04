App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tesla launches wireless charger for iPhones, Android devices

But you may have to wait for it a bit longer to buy it

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tesla, known for making high-end products running on batteries for cars has launched a ‘Wireless Charger’ for iPhones as well as Android phones. The new Tesla wireless charger was listed on its official website but was later removed after being sold out. It was spotted by 9to5Mac, on the Tesla website.

The wireless charger comes with the same design and build that is used in other energy products, like the Powerwall. It is compatible with all those smartphones, which come with Qi certification for wireless charging, and has been priced at $65. It will be available in two colour options-black and white.

Coming to the specifications, the portable charger comes with a battery capacity of 6000mAh along with support for 5W wireless charging as well as 7.5W wired charging for faster charging. The charger includes a type-C USB port, and a type-A USB port.

This power bank with a 3350mAh battery capability comes with chords on either side for charging. One side has an Apple lightning port and the other side has a USB port for charging Android devices.

This portable charger is not the first charging option for smartphones from Tesla. Last year, the company had launched the Tesla PowerBank, which was priced at $45 (Rs 3,195 approximately).
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 05:41 pm

tags #Business #Elon Musk #Tesla #Trending News

