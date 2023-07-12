English
    Tesla investigated Elon Musk over misappropriation of funds: Report

    The electronic vehicle maker's board launched an investigation to see if Musk was using company funds to build a house, Wall Street Journal reported.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 12, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
    (Image: Moneycontrol)

    The Tesla board reportedly conducted an investigation to determine whether CEO Elon Musk was using company funds to build himself a house.

    According to The Wall Street Journal, the project was codenamed "Project 42" and involves the purchase of expensive and special glass.

    Concepts for the house included designs for a "twisted hexagon" of glass. Another concept was similar to Apple's cube-shaped all-glass store on Fifth Avenue in New York.

    Plans for bedrooms, bathrooms and a kitchen were also discovered, making it clear that the project was personal. According to WSJ's sources, Tesla's policies dictate a mandatory company audit for any expenses over $120,000, especially when the company CEO has a material interest in the project.

    Details of the investigation are not known but the investigation sought to find out whether Musk dedicated any employee time to the project and to check if he was using company funds.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 12, 2023 05:59 pm