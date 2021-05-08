MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Tesla Cybertruck spotted in New York ahead of Elon Musk's appearance on Saturday Night Live

Tesla doesn't tend to run advertisements for their EVs but might be looking to capitalize on Musk’s appearance on SNL.

Moneycontrol News
May 08, 2021 / 01:51 PM IST
The Tesla Cybertruck, unveiled by Elon Musk at the Tesla Design Studio in California on November 21 is, according to Musk, an inspiration from the car used by Roger Moore in the Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me. In fact Musk, anonymously, bought the very car, a modified Lotus Esprit, used in the Bond movie for a million dollars in 2013 with ‘intention of making its movie transformation from truck to submarine a reality’. Fast forward six years and it seems he has made good on his promise. Here are some pictures and specifications of the Tesla’s newest launch, The Cybertruck.

The Tesla Cybertruck, unveiled by Elon Musk at the Tesla Design Studio in California on November 21 is, according to Musk, an inspiration from the car used by Roger Moore in the Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me. In fact Musk, anonymously, bought the very car, a modified Lotus Esprit, used in the Bond movie for a million dollars in 2013 with ‘intention of making its movie transformation from truck to submarine a reality’. Fast forward six years and it seems he has made good on his promise. Here are some pictures and specifications of the Tesla’s newest launch, The Cybertruck.


Tesla’s Cybertruck has been spotted in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York, ahead of CEO Elon Musk’s upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live later today. Tesla doesn't tend to run advertisements for their EVs but might be looking to capitalize on Musk’s appearance on SNL.

You can also expect Musk to fit in Tesla and SpaceX references or mentions during his monologue. The Cybertruck was spotted by Steven Brennan at the company’s showroom located at 860 Washington Street in Manhattan.

Eric Rihlmann posted an image of the truck on Twitter, saying "Blade Runner vibes with the Tesla #Cybertruck making an appearance in Times Square NYC on the eve of Elon Musk’s SNL appearance." To which Musk replied "Great pic".

Source: Source: Eric Rihlmann

According to a report by CNET, one of Tesla’s competitor will also be capitalizing on the moment. Lucid tweeted on Friday that it will run a commercial for the Lucid Air Sedan during SNL. The tweet reads, "Guess who is making an appearance during SNL tomorrow?" Presumably referencing an ad spot that will air during a commercial break on tonight’s show.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Elon Musk #Space X #Tesla
first published: May 8, 2021 01:34 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.