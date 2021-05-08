Tesla Cybertruck spotted in New York ahead of Elon Musk's appearance on Saturday Night Live

The Tesla Cybertruck, unveiled by Elon Musk at the Tesla Design Studio in California on November 21 is, according to Musk, an inspiration from the car used by Roger Moore in the Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me. In fact Musk, anonymously, bought the very car, a modified Lotus Esprit, used in the Bond movie for a million dollars in 2013 with ‘intention of making its movie transformation from truck to submarine a reality’. Fast forward six years and it seems he has made good on his promise. Here are some pictures and specifications of the Tesla’s newest launch, The Cybertruck.

Tesla’s Cybertruck has been spotted in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York, ahead of CEO Elon Musk’s upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live later today. Tesla doesn't tend to run advertisements for their EVs but might be looking to capitalize on Musk’s appearance on SNL.

You can also expect Musk to fit in Tesla and SpaceX references or mentions during his monologue. The Cybertruck was spotted by Steven Brennan at the company’s showroom located at 860 Washington Street in Manhattan.

Eric Rihlmann posted an image of the truck on Twitter, saying "Blade Runner vibes with the Tesla #Cybertruck making an appearance in Times Square NYC on the eve of Elon Musk’s SNL appearance." To which Musk replied "Great pic".

Source: Eric Rihlmann

According to a report by CNET, one of Tesla’s competitor will also be capitalizing on the moment. Lucid tweeted on Friday that it will run a commercial for the Lucid Air Sedan during SNL. The tweet reads, "Guess who is making an appearance during SNL tomorrow?" Presumably referencing an ad spot that will air during a commercial break on tonight’s show.