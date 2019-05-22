Tens of millions of data workers face inefficiencies as data complexity grows worldwide

Alteryx, a data science and analytics company, revealed that approximately 54 million data workers around the world face common challenges associated with the complexity, diversity and scale of their organizations' data. In an increasingly data-driven world, the term "data worker" spans beyond the 54 million identified in this study, but the findings are indicative of the challenges specific to those engaging in significant data work in their day-to-day jobs.

The Alteryx-commissioned IDC Infobrief, The State of Data Science and Analytics, uncovered inefficiencies, ineffectiveness and wasted time as many organizations turn to data as the lifeblood of their digital transformation.



On average, data workers leverage more than six data sources, 40 million rows of data and seven different outputs along their analytic journey.



The top frustrations cited by data workers in the survey are indicative of root causes that are responsible for inefficiencies and ineffectiveness. For example, more than 30 percent of data workers say they spend too much time in data preparation, a task that can often be automated.



Eighty-eight percent of data workers, approximately 47 million people worldwide, use spreadsheets in their data activities. Spreadsheet functions are often used as a proxy for data preparation, analytics and data application development tools but are error-prone and expose the organization to compliance and trust issues.

Eighty percent of organizations now leverage data across multiple organizational processes, but despite increases in innovation, data workers still waste 44 percent of their time each week because they are unsuccessful in their activities. Data workers spend more than 40 percent of their time searching for and preparing data instead of gleaning insights and, on average, use four to seven different tools to perform data activities, adding to the complexity of the data and analytics process. Among other key findings: