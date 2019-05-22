App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tens of millions of data workers face inefficiencies as data complexity grows worldwide

Global Study Commissioned by Alteryx Exposes Need for Data Literacy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Alteryx, a data science and analytics company, revealed that approximately 54 million data workers around the world face common challenges associated with the complexity, diversity and scale of their organizations' data. In an increasingly data-driven world, the term "data worker" spans beyond the 54 million identified in this study, but the findings are indicative of the challenges specific to those engaging in significant data work in their day-to-day jobs.

The Alteryx-commissioned IDC Infobrief, The State of Data Science and Analytics, uncovered inefficiencies, ineffectiveness and wasted time as many organizations turn to data as the lifeblood of their digital transformation.

Eighty percent of organizations now leverage data across multiple organizational processes, but despite increases in innovation, data workers still waste 44 percent of their time each week because they are unsuccessful in their activities. Data workers spend more than 40 percent of their time searching for and preparing data instead of gleaning insights and, on average, use four to seven different tools to perform data activities, adding to the complexity of the data and analytics process. Among other key findings:

  • On average, data workers leverage more than six data sources, 40 million rows of data and seven different outputs along their analytic journey.

  • The top frustrations cited by data workers in the survey are indicative of root causes that are responsible for inefficiencies and ineffectiveness. For example, more than 30 percent of data workers say they spend too much time in data preparation, a task that can often be automated.

  • Eighty-eight percent of data workers, approximately 47 million people worldwide, use spreadsheets in their data activities. Spreadsheet functions are often used as a proxy for data preparation, analytics and data application development tools but are error-prone and expose the organization to compliance and trust issues.


Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

India’s Most Wanted movie review: Arjun Kapoor impresses in the film ...

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Wedding exclusive: Uncle Anil Dhawan react ...

All India Bakchod shuts down as a consequence of the #MeToo Movement

Kartik Aaryan wants Jacqueline Fernandez to date THIS kind of a man

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Stray Dogs Attack Toddler, 4 Others in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal; BMC Bl ...

NHRC Notice to UP DGP Over Death of Man After Being 'Thrashed' in Poli ...

Congress Terms EC 'Enfeebled Commission', Says it is Black Day For Dem ...

Asian Development Bank to Provide $750 Million Loan to India For Railw ...

Bhawana Kanth Scripts History, Becomes India's 1st Woman Fighter Pilot ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Once Part of Illegal Liquor-making Bu ...

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Gets Standing Ovation at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Returning Officer to Take Call on Rec ...

Pakistan, Russia Vow to Prevent Outer Space from Becoming Arena for Mi ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

10,750 is the bottom for market if NDA gets clear majority, says Rakes ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Political violence in West Bengal: BJP making dent in TMC's vote bank ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: China proves to be a handful for tepid Indian squad ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.