Tencent is curbing game addiction in China using facial recognition

Playing past 10pm is illegal in China for minors

Mobile gaming stalwart Tencent has announced a new facial recognition technology that is designed to stop minors from playing games excessively. China introduced an anti videogame addiction law in 2019 that prevented minors from playing their favorite games between 10 pm to 8 am. The law also stipulates the children not be allowed to play for more than 90 minutes a day and they are also not allowed to spend more than $57 on microtransactions.

In June this year, The Chinese government made it mandatory for every game to have a verification system that will block underage players based on their Chinese National Identity.

As you can imagine, there are a lot of ways to circumvent this including using a major's Chinese ID. Tencent has now come up with a solution that it believes will work to solve this problem.

A new facial recognition system called, "Midnight Patrol" actively tracks players to check their activity and the number of hours they have been playing. It will also check online spending and prompt identification through facial scans when required. Tencent says that it doesn't store any facial recognition data but taps into the vast state surveillance system that has a large database of facial scans to cross-check with.