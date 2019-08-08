App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tenable announces innovations to automatically discover and assess rogue assets

The innovations are based on Tenable’s Nessus Network Monitor for passive network monitoring.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tenable, a cyber exposure company, announced new product innovations in Tenable.sc and Tenable.io to continuously discover and assess known and unknown assets across on-premises and cloud environments from a single platform at no extra charge.

These innovations are based on Tenable’s industry-leading Nessus Network Monitor (NNM) for passive network monitoring. Tenable will enable customers to not only automatically detect every asset across their computing environments, but also assess them for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. This new functionality is available in the base Tenable.sc and Tenable.io products, eliminating the need for multiple applications and data silos.

“A strategic Cyber Exposure program provides unified visibility into where all assets are located and to what extent they’re exposed, which is increasingly difficult to do with transient devices like cloud, mobile and IoT,” said Renaud Deraison, CTO, Tenable. “We are committed to helping customers on their Cyber Exposure journey to provide complete visibility across their attack surface, including both known and unknown assets, ultimately eliminating dangerous blind spots before they can be compromised.”

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:58 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.