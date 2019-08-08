Tenable announces innovations to automatically discover and assess rogue assets

The innovations are based on Tenable’s Nessus Network Monitor for passive network monitoring.
Tenable, a cyber exposure company, announced new product innovations in Tenable.sc and Tenable.io to continuously discover and assess known and unknown assets across on-premises and cloud environments from a single platform at no extra charge.
These innovations are based on Tenable's industry-leading Nessus Network Monitor (NNM) for passive network monitoring. Tenable will enable customers to not only automatically detect every asset across their computing environments, but also assess them for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. This new functionality is available in the base Tenable.sc and Tenable.io products, eliminating the need for multiple applications and data silos."A strategic Cyber Exposure program provides unified visibility into where all assets are located and to what extent they're exposed, which is increasingly difficult to do with transient devices like cloud, mobile and IoT," said Renaud Deraison, CTO, Tenable. "We are committed to helping customers on their Cyber Exposure journey to provide complete visibility across their attack surface, including both known and unknown assets, ultimately eliminating dangerous blind spots before they can be compromised."