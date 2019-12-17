TENAA listing shows Redmi K30 5G with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi K30 and the Redmi K30 5G in China. The smartphone has been launched in four storage variants and is expected to soon launch in India. A new TENAA listing hints that Xiaomi might launch another Redmi K30 storage variant.

Redmi K30 5G with the model number M2001G7AE has been spotted on TENAA. The listing shows that the smartphone will pack 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Currently, the smartphone maxes out at 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.

The Redmi K30 5G is currently available in four storage variants — 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB.

The 5G smartphone starts at Yuan 1,999 (roughly Rs 20,000), and goes up to Yuan 2,899 (roughly Rs 29,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Redmi K30 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with curved edges and a pill-shaped punch-hole for the dual front cameras. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, like the Asus ROG Phone II (Review).

The rear panel houses a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, there is a 20MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor housed inside the hole-punch.

Under the hood, Redmi K30 5G gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which comes with an integrated 5G modem. The SoC is paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory. Redmi K30 5G comes packed with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging.