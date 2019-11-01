TENAA listing reveals specifications of Mi CC9 Pro before November 5 launch

Xiaomi is confirmed to launch the Mi CC9 Pro on November 5 in China. The company has been teasing the smartphone’s features, particularly its camera capabilities. A few days before its official launch, specifications and features of the Mi CC9 Pro are available online.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Mi CC9 Pro would house a 108MP primary sensor. There will be a telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom. The other three lenses on the Mi CC9 Pro will likely be an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor.

A TENAA listing of the Mi CC9 Pro with the model number M1910F4E reveals its key specifications, said a report by 91Mobiles. According to the listing, Mi CC9 Pro will have a 6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution.

The report also suggests that Xiaomi will launch the CC9 Pro in 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB UFS 2.1 storage variants. Mi CC9 Pro will also have a 5,170 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.