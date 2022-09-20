English
    Telegram's latest update adds infinite reactions, emoji status and more

    Telegram premium members can now pick from an infinite selection of custom emojis

    Moneycontrol News
    September 20, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Telegram)

    (Image Courtesy: Telegram)

    Messaging app Telegram is rolling out a new update for Android with a bunch of new features for Premium members as well as normal users.

    All users will now have access to dozens of reaction emojis, even ones that were exclusive to Premium members. The company says it has redesigned the reaction panel to accommodate the new options and it will now show the frequently used emojis right on top.

    Premium members can now choose from an infinite number of custom emojis and can attach up to three reactions per message. These changes are applicable to group and one-on-one chat.

    Paid users can now use animated emoji status, which will be displayed next to their names. Once selected, it will replace the premium badge. Premium users can choose from one of the seven standard statuses that will automatically pick accent colours from your themes or choose from an infinite pool of custom emojis.

    All usernames on Telegram now have t.me/username links, which makes it simpler to share your profile with a group or channel, "anywhere on the internet".

    Related stories

    On iOS and Android, users can now receive login codes on their email address, or by using "Sign in with Apple" or "Sign in with Google" options.

    Users on Android can now prioritise downloads by managing their active downloads in a dedicated tab. You can reorder items based on priority and the top most file will be downloaded first.

    Android 13 users can choose a thematic telegram icon that will automatically match their phone's dark mode settings and accent color. Animations overall have also been improved on Android.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Emoji #instant messaging #reactions #social media #status #Telegram
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 11:23 am
