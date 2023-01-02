Telegram rolls out overhauled media editor with blur tool

Telegram has rolled out a new update which adds a lot of features to the Instant Messaging (IM) platform. The first of which is spoiler formatting for videos and photos.

Spoiler formatting is a feature that lets you hide a certain portion of text from view. People interested in seeing the spoiler will need to tap on it.

Telegram already supported this feature for text, and now it has rolled it out for videos and photos as well. Both formats can now be hidden and covered with a shimmering layer that will blur the contents of the photo or video. People who are interested in seeing it regardless, need to only tap on the media.

Another feature in the update is the ability to add auto-remove settings for cached media in Chats, Groups and Channels. Telegram has also added a new pie chart that visualizes what takes up the most storage space on your device, with dedicated tabs for Files, Media and Music.

Telegram has overhauled the media editor with new drawing tools that automatically change width based on your drawing speed and will automatically smooth jagged lines.

There is also a new blur tool to hide sensitive content for a portion of the image. There are also new colors to choose from and an eyedropper tool. Adding text will now let you change the text size, font and background.

You can now set custom profile photos for any of your contacts, and only you will be able to see them. The rest of the users will still see their public profile image. You can also suggest photos for profiles to your contacts. Users can also differentiate between public and private profile photos, setting two separate photos for both. Public profile photos will be displayed to everyone, whereas private photos will be restricted to your contact list or the number of people you decide to share them with. Administrators of groups with more than 100+ members can now hide the member list for view. This way only the admins will have the privilege of seeing who the group members are. New progress animations have been added on the Android version of the app. Telegram has also rolled out new animated emojis and interactive emojis.

