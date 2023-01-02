 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Telegram rolls out overhauled media editor with blur tool

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

The update also added more features like storage analyzer, new drawing and text tools and more

(Image Courtesy: Telegram)

Telegram has rolled out a new update which adds a lot of features to the Instant Messaging (IM) platform. The first of which is spoiler formatting for videos and photos.

Spoiler formatting is a feature that lets you hide a certain portion of text from view. People interested in seeing the spoiler will need to tap on it.

Telegram already supported this feature for text, and now it has rolled it out for videos and photos as well. Both formats can now be hidden and covered with a shimmering layer that will blur the contents of the photo or video. People who are interested in seeing it regardless, need to only tap on the media.

Another feature in the update is the ability to add auto-remove settings for cached media in Chats, Groups and Channels. Telegram has also added a new pie chart that visualizes what takes up the most storage space on your device, with dedicated tabs for Files, Media and Music.

Telegram has overhauled the media editor with new drawing tools that automatically change width based on your drawing speed and will automatically smooth jagged lines.

There is also a new blur tool to hide sensitive content for a portion of the image. There are also new colors to choose from and an eyedropper tool. Adding text will now let you change the text size, font and background.