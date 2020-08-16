Telegram marks seventh anniversary with the rollout of end-to-end encrypted video calls

Telegram is gearing up to introduce end-to-end encrypted video calls on both the Android and iOS versions of the app. The feature will be available in alpha mode on Android and iOS. Telegram said that 2020 had “highlighted the need for face-to-face communication.”

According to a blog post, Telegram only allows users to make one-on-one video calls. However, the company says that it will introduce group video calls in the coming months. WhatsApp, Telegram’s biggest competitor, currently allows group calls with up to eight people on all mobile platforms.

Telegram says that users can start a video call by tapping the profile page of the person you want to call. Users will also be able to switch the video on or off at any time during the call. The video call will support a picture-in-picture mode, allowing users to “scroll through chats and multitask while maintaining eye contact”.

The post states that one of the defining features of video calls is its end-to-end encryption. According to the post, Telegram “apps for Android and iOS have reproducible builds, so anyone can verify encryption and confirm that their app uses the exact same open-source code that we publish with each update.”

Telegram also said it would introduce new features and bring improvements to future versions of video calls. Video calls on Telegram were announced through a blog post, which marked the seventh anniversary of the app. The platform currently has over 400 million users and is now one of the top 10 most downloaded apps in the world.