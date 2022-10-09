English
    Telegram founder Pavel Durov has a stark warning for WhatsApp users

    Durov said that users keep finding flaws in the instant messaging platform every year and if they value their privacy, they should remove the app from their phone

    Moneycontrol News
    October 09, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

    Telegram founder Pavel Durov said that people should stay away from WhatsApp if they value their privacy. Referring to a recently discovered security flaw in Meta's platform, Durov said every year "we learn about a new WhatsApp bug that hinders everything on user smartphones".

    He urged users to use any messaging service but WhatsApp and said that the instant messaging platform had been "a surveillance tool for 13 years".

    “I'm not pushing people to switch to Telegram here. With 700M+ active users and 2M+ daily signups, Telegram doesn't need additional promotion. You can use any messaging app you like, but do stay away from WhatsApp,” said Durov on his channel.

    He said that it didn't matter if you were the wealthiest person alive, "if you have WhatsApp installed on your phone, all your data from every app on your device is accessible".

    Since 2016, a new flaw is discovered every year and that was the reason he deleted the app from his phone because "having it installed creates a door to get into your phone", Durov said.

    Close
    The flaw he is referring to allowed hackers to install malware on an Android smartphone, by utilising a flaw in the way WhatsApp handled video calls. The buffer overflow vulnerability allowed threat actors to take over phones using an infected video file that would trigger the minute potential victims reacted to a video call.
