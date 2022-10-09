Telegram founder Pavel Durov has a stark warning for WhatsApp users

Telegram founder Pavel Durov said that people should stay away from WhatsApp if they value their privacy. Referring to a recently discovered security flaw in Meta's platform, Durov said every year "we learn about a new WhatsApp bug that hinders everything on user smartphones".

He urged users to use any messaging service but WhatsApp and said that the instant messaging platform had been "a surveillance tool for 13 years".

“I'm not pushing people to switch to Telegram here. With 700M+ active users and 2M+ daily signups, Telegram doesn't need additional promotion. You can use any messaging app you like, but do stay away from WhatsApp,” said Durov on his channel.

He said that it didn't matter if you were the wealthiest person alive, "if you have WhatsApp installed on your phone, all your data from every app on your device is accessible".

Since 2016, a new flaw is discovered every year and that was the reason he deleted the app from his phone because "having it installed creates a door to get into your phone", Durov said.