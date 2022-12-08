 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Telegram auctioning anonymous phone numbers; check details here

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 06:19 PM IST

These SIM-free numbers will let you create an account on Telegram

Representative image

Telegram has announced that it is auctioning a set of anonymous phone numbers, to use with the service.

These fake numbers are SIM-free, which means you do not a need a valid network to activate them, and you can use these to create a SIM-free account on Telegram.

If you want to, you can bid for your choice of the available numbers using cryptocurrency called Toncoins. You can sign up for a wallet account on the Tonkeeper website.

As for the auction, it is going to be held on Fragment, which is a site dedicated for Telegram auctions.

This isn't the first time Telegram has auctioned a more bespoke service.

In October, it opened a select set of usernames for bidding on Fragment. Existing Telegram users could also put up their own usernames for the bid.