Telegram auctioning anonymous phone numbers; check details here

Telegram has announced that it is auctioning a set of anonymous phone numbers, to use with the service.

These fake numbers are SIM-free, which means you do not a need a valid network to activate them, and you can use these to create a SIM-free account on Telegram.

If you want to, you can bid for your choice of the available numbers using cryptocurrency called Toncoins. You can sign up for a wallet account on the Tonkeeper website.

As for the auction, it is going to be held on Fragment, which is a site dedicated for Telegram auctions.

This isn't the first time Telegram has auctioned a more bespoke service.

In October, it opened a select set of usernames for bidding on Fragment. Existing Telegram users could also put up their own usernames for the bid.

For the number auctions, the bidding starts as low as nine toncoins but the premium ones can go for a lot higher.

Telegram makes it clear that you can only use the number to sign up for an account. It cannot be used to register with a valid network or to receive messages, calls or SMS.