Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Telangana govt launches GPS-based COVID-19 app to track movement of home-quarantined

The COVID-19 Monitoring System App uses geotagging and GPS tracking to locate the home-quarantined.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Telangana government’s Public Health and Family Welfare Department has launched a new real-time app for tracking and monitoring coronavirus patients.

Called 'COVID-19 Monitoring System App', the app enables health workers to manage over 50,000 calls and chatbot queries per month. These calls/ queries will be done to ensure that the coronavirus positive or symptomatic patient is under quarantine and under treatment, thus curbing the spread.

Nearly 2,000 Asha and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) workers will use the app to forward information to around 4,800 Public Health Care (PHC) sub-centres from where it will be shared with one of the 886 PHCs in Telangana. The real-time app will also be used to give reminders on maintaining social distance and staying at home.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

The COVID-19 Monitoring System App uses geotagging and GPS tracking to locate the home-quarantined. If the rules are not being followed and the patient is found breaching home-quarantine rules, the tracking information is shared with the concerned authorities for further action.

The app has been developed by the Hyderabad-based startup Vera Smart Healthcare, which had earlier helped the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu government to create a detailed health profile of over 50,000 individuals across the three states.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 09:29 am

