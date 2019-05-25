App
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana government releases draft block-chain policy

The main features of the policy include how to attract firms working on block-chain to Telangana, encouraging start-ups in block-chain in the state and the technology's use in government processes wherever there was scope, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Telangana government has released a draft block-chain policy under the overall IT policy, focussing on attracting firms and encouraging startups working in the field, a government official said on May 25.

Block-chain is a very relevant technology. (There are) many areas where this technology is proving to be a real game-changer, a government official told PTI.

The draft policy has been posted on the internet, inviting comments, suggestions from all stakeholders, he said.

The draft policy has been posted on the internet, inviting comments, suggestions from all stakeholders, he said.

First Published on May 25, 2019 09:20 pm

tags #blockchain #India #Technology

