Telangana government releases draft block-chain policy

The main features of the policy include how to attract firms working on block-chain to Telangana, encouraging start-ups in block-chain in the state and the technology's use in government processes wherever there was scope, he said.
The Telangana government has released a draft block-chain policy under the overall IT policy, focussing on attracting firms and encouraging startups working in the field, a government official said on May 25.
Block-chain is a very relevant technology. (There are) many areas where this technology is proving to be a real game-changer, a government official told PTI.
