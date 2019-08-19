App
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Teen claims to tweet using refrigerator after mom confiscates phone

The 15-year-old reportedly used her WiFi-enabled fridge to shoot her last tweet, informing her followers that her phone has been confiscated.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Flickr)
Representational Image (Flickr)

Dorothy, an Ariana Grande fan who identifies herself with her first name only, tweeted last week, that her mother has confiscated her phone, so she has devised a way to reach out to her followers through her LG smart fridge.

Dorothy, who runs an Ariana Grande fan account, tweeted a goodbye message on August 4 to her thousands of followers using a handheld Nintendo device, a Wii U gaming console and, an LG Smart Refrigerator.

The tweet went viral when netizens noticed that she shared the tweet through a Nintendo gaming console’s photo-sharing feature. The 15-year-old reportedly used her WiFi-enabled fridge to shoot her last tweet, informing her followers that her phone has been confiscated.

Notably, the updated versions of Twitter have a feature that reveals what type of device was used to send out a tweet. Most of the tweets mention the device to be either an Apple or Android phone or a web browser. Sometimes, these can also be third parties that can access Twitter via other applications, which is what Dorothy’s tweet reflected.

Close

Dorothy alleged that her mother confiscated her phone after she got too distracted, which resulted in a fire at her home.

related news

Several publications around the world covered the incident and soon people began questioning the authenticity of Dorothy’s account. It was then that LG stepped in to confirm they indeed have some models that are compliant with social media. However, they couldn’t confirm if Dorothy shared her tweet using one of them, reported The Guardian.

“We don’t know if Dorothy actually used an LG smart refrigerator to tweet, but yes – it is possible to access Twitter via the web browser on select LG smart refrigerator models,” an LG spokeswoman said.

The high-end fridge, which was used by Dorothy to send out the viral tweet, comes at an MRP of $5,000 in Canada. It is among the new batch of WiFi-enabled smart home devices that have hit the market. Samsung also has one such refrigerator that lets the users book Uber rides.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 09:05 pm

tags #LG refrigerators #smart technology

