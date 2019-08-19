Teen claims to tweet using refrigerator after mom confiscates phone

Dorothy, an Ariana Grande fan who identifies herself with her first name only, tweeted last week, that her mother has confiscated her phone, so she has devised a way to reach out to her followers through her LG smart fridge.

Dorothy, who runs an Ariana Grande fan account, tweeted a goodbye message on August 4 to her thousands of followers using a handheld Nintendo device, a Wii U gaming console and, an LG Smart Refrigerator.



im leaving forever. my mom took my phone. ill miss u all sm. im crying. goodbye. #ACNL pic.twitter.com/yqDNQylGIR

— dorothy (@thankunext327) August 5, 2019

The tweet went viral when netizens noticed that she shared the tweet through a Nintendo gaming console’s photo-sharing feature. The 15-year-old reportedly used her WiFi-enabled fridge to shoot her last tweet, informing her followers that her phone has been confiscated.

Notably, the updated versions of Twitter have a feature that reveals what type of device was used to send out a tweet. Most of the tweets mention the device to be either an Apple or Android phone or a web browser. Sometimes, these can also be third parties that can access Twitter via other applications, which is what Dorothy’s tweet reflected.

Dorothy alleged that her mother confiscated her phone after she got too distracted, which resulted in a fire at her home.

Several publications around the world covered the incident and soon people began questioning the authenticity of Dorothy’s account. It was then that LG stepped in to confirm they indeed have some models that are compliant with social media. However, they couldn’t confirm if Dorothy shared her tweet using one of them, reported The Guardian.

“We don’t know if Dorothy actually used an LG smart refrigerator to tweet, but yes – it is possible to access Twitter via the web browser on select LG smart refrigerator models,” an LG spokeswoman said.