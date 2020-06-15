App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tecno Spark Power 2 will debut in India on June 17 for Rs 9,999; to be Flipkart exclusive

The Tecno Spark Power 2 is expected to be priced at Rs 9,999 in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tecno is gearing up to unveil a new budget smartphone in India this week. The phone in question is Tecno Spark Power 2 and will launch on June 17. The phone will be sold as a Flipkart exclusive and the company has already unveiled few details about the Tecno Spark Power 2.

The phone has officially been teased on Tecno’s Twitter handle through a teaser video.

According to the video, the phone will be the “#Best BatterySmartphone”, which suggests that the device will have the best-in-class battery capacity of any smartphone. The phone will offer three hours of battery life on a 10-minute charge. The Tecno Spark Power 2 will also feature a waterdrop notch for the selfie shooter. According to a report by Gadgets 360 the Tecno Spark Power 2 will be priced at Rs 9,999 in India.

The Tecno Spark Power 2 will be capable of lasting for up to four days on a single charge. The phone was teased in Black and Green colour options. The Spark Power 2 features a speaker grille on the bottom, a USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Close
The original Tecno Spark Power smartphone arrived with a 6,000 mAh battery, so it is safe to assume that its successor could get a similarly sized or slightly larger battery. If Tecno can offer a decent chipset upgrade, the Spark Power 2 could become a strong entrant to the under 10K smartphone segment in India.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 02:39 pm

tags #smartphones #Tecno

