Tecno Spark Power 2 will debut in India on June 17 for Rs 9,999; to be Flipkart exclusive

Tecno is gearing up to unveil a new budget smartphone in India this week. The phone in question is Tecno Spark Power 2 and will launch on June 17. The phone will be sold as a Flipkart exclusive and the company has already unveiled few details about the Tecno Spark Power 2.



Are you ready to play big? Get ready to binge watch with an amazing theater-like experience. Spark Power 2 is launching on Flipkart on 17th of June. Stay Tuned to know more. #SparkPower2#BestBatterySmartphone#TecnoSpark#Flipkart#BiggestScreenpic.twitter.com/bXsL05ZcwH

— TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) June 15, 2020

The phone has officially been teased on Tecno’s Twitter handle through a teaser video.

According to the video, the phone will be the “#Best BatterySmartphone”, which suggests that the device will have the best-in-class battery capacity of any smartphone. The phone will offer three hours of battery life on a 10-minute charge. The Tecno Spark Power 2 will also feature a waterdrop notch for the selfie shooter. According to a report by Gadgets 360 the Tecno Spark Power 2 will be priced at Rs 9,999 in India.

The Tecno Spark Power 2 will be capable of lasting for up to four days on a single charge. The phone was teased in Black and Green colour options. The Spark Power 2 features a speaker grille on the bottom, a USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The original Tecno Spark Power smartphone arrived with a 6,000 mAh battery, so it is safe to assume that its successor could get a similarly sized or slightly larger battery. If Tecno can offer a decent chipset upgrade, the Spark Power 2 could become a strong entrant to the under 10K smartphone segment in India.