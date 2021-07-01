Tecno Spark Go 2021 launched in India with 5,000 mAh Battery, Android 10 Go edition, dual rear cameras

Tecno recently launched a new budget smartphone in India under its Spark series. The Tecno Spark Go 2021 runs on the Go Edition of Android. It brings a dual-camera setup, a MediaTek chipset, and a big battery at an entry-level price.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 Price in India

The Tecno Spark Go 2021 is priced at Rs 7,299 in India for the sole 2GB/32GB model. The phone will be available on Amazon India starting on July 7 at 12:00 noon. The Spark Go 2021 will be available for an introductory price of Rs 6,999 for a brief period till stocks are available.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 Specifications

The new Tecno Spark Go is powered by the quad-core Media Helio A20 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. Additionally, the 32GB of storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The handset sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a waterdrop notch and features a peak brightness of 480 nits.

The Tecno Spark Go Edition 2021 opts for a dual-rear camera setup with a 13 MP sensor at the helm. The details about the second camera sensor are unknown but Tecno claims that it will assist with AI photography. Additionally, the notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone also packs a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery, although there’s no mention of fast-charging support.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more. Lastly, the Tecno Spark Go Edition 2021 runs on Android 10 Go with the HiOS 6.1 skin on top. The new Tecno Spark Go is available in Galaxy Blue, Horizon Orange, and Maldives Blue colours.