Tecno Spark 9T launched in India with MediaTek G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery, 50 MP Triple Cameras

Tecno recently launched a new budget Spark smartphone in India. The Tecno Spark 9T boasts a MediaTek chipset, a large battery with fast charging support and a triple-camera setup.

Tecno Spark 9T Price India

The Tecno Spark 9T price in India is set at Rs 9,299 for the sole 4GB/64GB configuration. Tecno says that the current pricing is part of an introductory offer. The Tecno Spark 9T will be available for purchase through Amazon on August 6.

Tecno Spark 9T Specifications

The Tecno Spark 9T is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with hyperEngine technology that the company claims provides intelligent resource management.

The Spark 9T comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage; up to 3GB of storage can be used as expandable RAM.

The Tecno Spark 9T sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The screen boasts a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 401 ppi. For optics, the Tecno Spark 9T gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and two unnamed sensors, presumably a 2 MP sensor and an AI sensor.

On the front, the notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The Tecno Spark 9T packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The phone opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader, an IPX2 splash-resistant rating, and speakers with DTS surround sound. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, and more.