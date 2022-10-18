Tecno Spark 9 Pro Sport Edition announced with BMW-themed design

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro was unveiled earlier this year in several markets globally. Now, Tecno has partnered with Designworks to offer the Spark 9 Pro in a unique BMW-themed colourway for the handset in select markets in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Designworks is the innovation studio for the BMW Group and has partnered with Tecno to create a special edition Spark 9 Pro Sport Edition. The new colourway was inspired by an “icy crystal talisman” and has a unique blue and white colour theme running across the back. Additionally, the two camera modules have a unique pattern that is meant to resemble the BMW logo.

The aim of the new BMW-themed design is to give young consumers a more luxury smartphone experience without having to break the bank. While most of the design tweaks come to the outside of the phone, the inside remains the same. Andre De Salis, Creative Director, Industrial Design at Designworks said, “Working together with a company like Tecno is inspiring, as it gives us the opportunity to focus on another user experience – the smartphone.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro Specifications

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable through a microSD card. The Tecno Spark 9 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The Tecno Spark 9 Pro sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The display boasts a waterdrop notch that houses a 32 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Spark 9 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP AI lens. On the software side, the Tecno Spark 9 Pro is covered by Android 12 with HiOS 8.6 on top. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more.