    Tecno Spark 9 Pro launched with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

    The pricing and availability of the Tecno Spark 9 Pro haven’t been confirmed yet but is expected soon, starting from the African market

    June 03, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

    The Tecno Spark 9 Pro has been unveiled globally. The Tecno Spark 9 Pro is a budget smartphone with a MediaTek chipset, a high-refresh-rate display, a large battery, and a triple-camera setup.

    The pricing and availability of the Tecno Spark 9 Pro haven’t been confirmed yet but it will be arriving in global markets soon, starting from Africa. According to GSMArena, the phone will come in Quantum Black, Burano Blue, Holy White, and Hacker Storm.

    The Tecno Spark 9 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable through a microSD card. The Tecno Spark 9 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

    The Tecno Spark 9 Pro sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display boasts a waterdrop notch that houses a 32 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Spark 9 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP AI lens.

    On the software side, the Tecno Spark 9 Pro is covered by Android 12 with HiOS 8.6 on top. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more.
    Tags: #MediaTek #smartphones #Tecno
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 01:38 pm
