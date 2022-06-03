Tecno Spark 9 Pro launched with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro has been unveiled globally. The Tecno Spark 9 Pro is a budget smartphone with a MediaTek chipset, a high-refresh-rate display, a large battery, and a triple-camera setup.



Happy New Month T-Fans!!! What are your expectations from the new #SPARK9T and #SPARK9Pro?

Get ready for a Superior Experience and a Magic Selfie moment#TECNO #TECNOGhana #ClearSelfie pic.twitter.com/toM0zteoe7 — TECNO Mobile Ghana (@TecnoMobileGH) June 1, 2022

The pricing and availability of the Tecno Spark 9 Pro haven’t been confirmed yet but it will be arriving in global markets soon, starting from Africa. According to GSMArena , the phone will come in Quantum Black, Burano Blue, Holy White, and Hacker Storm.

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable through a microSD card. The Tecno Spark 9 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display boasts a waterdrop notch that houses a 32 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Spark 9 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP AI lens.

On the software side, the Tecno Spark 9 Pro is covered by Android 12 with HiOS 8.6 on top. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more.