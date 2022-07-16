Tecno Spark 9 launch in India confirmed for July 18, price and key specs revealed

The Tecno Spark 9 recently got an official launch date in India. The Spark 9 arrives next week and follows the launch of the Tenco Camon 19 series in the country. Tecno has also revealed pricing details about the Spark 9.

The Tecno Spark 9 India launch is taking place next week on July 18. The company recently confirmed the launch on its official Twitter handle, while a page for the phone has also gone live on Amazon India.

The Amazon teaser page confirms that the Tecno Spark 9 price in India will fall in the sub-10K segment. It is being touted as India’s first smartphone under Rs 10,000 to offer up to 11GB of RAM. It is worth noting that the Tecno Spark 9 will offer up to 6GB of RAM and an additional 5GB of Extendable Virtual RAM.

The company also confirmed that the Tecno Spark 9 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It will feature a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch. The phone will also run on Android 12.

The Tecno Spark 9 will also pack a large 5,000 mAh battery, although charging support hasn’t been mentioned. The phone will also be available in a Sky Mirror and Infinity Black colour.

